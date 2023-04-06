Gann Square of 9
- Indicateurs
- Olga Borovskaia
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The only one of its kind square 9 indicator that corresponds to the real situation on Gannzilla! The indicator calculates price levels by Square 9 and dates by Square 9.
All price and time levels are 100% consistent with the location on Square 9 (Gannzila). This tool will be a great solution for determining the price and time levels using the methods of the legendary trader William Delbert Gann.
Great indicator! You no longer plan to post Borovsky's indicators.