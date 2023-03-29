Linnel Trader Pro

  • Experts
  • Liman Elemi
    Liman Elemi

    Liman Elemi

    My trading journey began in 2003 when I first came across Peter Bain's Forex Mentor Trading series. Since then it has been a "roller coaster" ride. My years of experience have led me in developing the automated trading strategy I use today. I have learned the hard way by blowing several accounts
  • Version: 1.10
  • Updated: 29 March 2023
  • Activations: 5

MY PHILOSOPHY IN TRADING IS, WHEN YOU REDUCE LOSSES YOU MAXIMIZE GAINS. JOIN ME ON THIS JOURNEY!  

THE CONCEPT BEHIND THIS EA IS TRADING MULTIPLE PAIRS SIMULTANEOUSLY TO AVERAGE OUT THE LOSSES BETWEEN DIFFERENT PAIRS AND GENERATE CONSISTENT PROFIT. THE EA IS NOT CUSTOMIZED TO FIT ONE CURRENCY PAIR. IT FOLLOWS A BASIC RULE OF TREND TRADING. FITTING OR OPTIMIZING A ROBOT TO TRADE A SET OF CURRENCY PAIRS WILL WORK FOR SOMETIME BUT WHEN MARKET DYNAMICS CHANGES THE BOT WILL BECOME OBSOLETE.

I CAN PREDICT THAT 90% OF THE EXPERT ADVISORS IN THIS MARKETPLACE WILL BECOME OBSOLETE IN 1 TO 2 YEARS. 

TESTING THE EA ON ONE CURRENCY PAIR AT A TIME WILL NOT GIVE YOU THE DESIRED RESULT YOU ARE LOOKING FOR.


MY BASKET OF CURRENCIES ARE

[EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURJYP, GBPJPY, AUDJPY, NZDJPY, CADJPY, CHFJPY, USDJPY, EURCHF, GBPCHF, AUDCHF, NZDCHF, CADCHF, USDCHF, USDCAD, GBPAUD, EURAUD, GBPCAD, EURCAD]


WARNING!!! YOU CANNOT USE THIS EA ON A USA BROKER BECAUSE OF FIFO RULES AND LEVERAGE RESTRICTIONS.


!!!!!PLEASE READ ALL INSTRUCTIONS CAREFULLY!!!!!




Linnel Trader Pro is 100% automated.

No Martingale, No Grid System, No Dangerous Strategy.

Only identifies the best possible trend trade. The EA uses a combination of trend scanning techniques to identify possible buy and sell opportunities. It only uses TWO INDICATORS in a very inventive and unique way.


THE BEST TIMEFRMAE FOR OPTIMAL PERFORMANCE OF THE ROBOT IS M5 (FIVE MINUTES CHART). HOWEVER IT CAN TRADE ALL TIMEFRAMES (M1 TO MN) I WILL RECOMMEND M5.


ROBOT INDICATORS ARE ONLY ON MT5 PLATFORM SO THERE IS NO MT4 VERSION OF THIS ROBOT.


NO HYPES NO BUZZWORDS LIKE A.I., NEURAL NETWORKS, CHAT GPT TRADING BOT...ETC.


RECOMMENDED LOT SIZE:

Trade a 0.1 lot size for a $10,000 account with a trading leverage of 1:100 and 22 currency pairs. This is because the robot opens a lot of trades, I mean a lot! Check the screenshot.


PLEASE NOTE:

The robot only trades the London Session and the first four hours of New York Session by default. If you want it to trade the Asian Session please adjust the time parameter in GMT according to your broker time.

The default time may be different from your broker time in GMT so please take note of that and adjust the time parameter accordingly.

If you need help please don't hesitate to DM me.


The times are according to what your broker's time is in GMT with reference to Eastern Time (NY Time).

CHART TIME (GMT)

US Broker 09:00 GMT is (2:00 AM EST)     Non-US Broker 06:00  GMT is (2:00 AM EST)

US Broker 17:50 GMT is (10:50 AM EST)   Non-US Broker 14:50  GMT is (10:50 AM EST)

US Broker 19:50 GMT is (12:50 PM EST)   Non-US Broker 16:50  GMT is (12:50 PM EST)


TRADING INSTRUMENTS:

The robot is not restricted to trading only few instruments it can trade all. I will only advise for instruments such as US30, please take note of the spread and adjust lot size, stop loss and take profit parameter.


LIST OF CURRENCY PAIRS TRADED IN THE DEMO ACCOUNT: 22 PAIRS!!

EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURJYP, GBPJPY, AUDJPY, NZDJPY, CADJPY, CHFJPY, USDJPY, EURCHF, GBPCHF, AUDCHF, NZDCHF, CADCHF, USDCHF, USDCAD, GBPAUD, EURAUD, GBPCAD, EURCAD.

YOU DON'T NEED TO TRADE ALL EXACT 22 PAIRS, YOU CAN FIND A COMBINATIONS OF PAIRS TO TRADE THAT CAN GIVE YOU A BETTER PERFORMANCE THAN THE ONE IN THE DEMO ACCOUNT. 

HOWEVER, IF YOU WANT TO MIRROR THE PERFORMANCE ON THE DEMO ACCOUNT YOU CAN TRADE THE EXACT SAME PAIRS.

!! HOWEVER PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS !!


I DO NOT HAVE A BACKTEST RESULT TO SHOW. PLEASE DO YOUR OWN BACKTEST INDEPENDETLY.

AUTOMATED TRADING SOFTWARES ARE A TOOL SO PLEASE USE WISELY. TEST ON A DEMO ACCOUNT BEFORE PROCEEDING TO A LIVE ACCOUNT.



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One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (23)
Experts
BONUS FOR EVERY CUSTOMER: Every customer who purchases this bot will receive a free GRABBER BOT : This offer is available for a limited time only. So hurry! No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the
SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (10)
Experts
SomaGold is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). One chart, one EA, 32 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. This is my first published EA on MQL5. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD The price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Early buyers lock in the lowest price for the lifetime of the product. Concept Instead
Full Throttle DMX
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (11)
Experts
Full Throttle DMX - Real strategy  Real results   Full Throttle DMX is a multi-currency trading expert advisor designed to operate with EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, and AUDNZD currency pairs. The system is built on a classical trading approach, using well-known technical indicators and proven market logic. The EA contains 10 independent strategies, each designed to identify different market conditions and opportunities. Unlike many modern automated systems, Full Throttle DMX does not use ris
BB Return mt5
Leonid Arkhipov
4.39 (126)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Experts
Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
Experts
ArtQuant Gold — Multi-Module Expert Advisor for XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold is an automated trading system developed exclusively for Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA combines multiple independent trading modules with centralized portfolio management, exposure limits, execution filters, virtual trade management and account-protection tools. It is designed for traders who want a dedicated XAUUSD system without having to configure individual indicators or internal strategy parameters. ArtQuant Gold su
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
The Gold Phantom
Profalgo Limited
4.7 (44)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  --> DOWNLOAD ALL SET FILES WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW (from 399$ only) : Choose 1 EA for Free! (limited to 2 trade accounts numbers, any of my EAs except UBS) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Live Signal 2 !! THE GOLD PHANTOM IS HERE !! After the massive success of The Gold Reaper, I'm extremely proud to introduce its powerful brother: The Gold Phantom , a pure, no-nonsense breako
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
Gold Trade Pro MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.33 (39)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set File JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strate
ToTheMoon MT5
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (6)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
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