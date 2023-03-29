MY PHILOSOPHY IN TRADING IS, WHEN YOU REDUCE LOSSES YOU MAXIMIZE GAINS. JOIN ME ON THIS JOURNEY!

THE CONCEPT BEHIND THIS EA IS TRADING MULTIPLE PAIRS SIMULTANEOUSLY TO AVERAGE OUT THE LOSSES BETWEEN DIFFERENT PAIRS AND GENERATE CONSISTENT PROFIT. THE EA IS NOT CUSTOMIZED TO FIT ONE CURRENCY PAIR. IT FOLLOWS A BASIC RULE OF TREND TRADING. FITTING OR OPTIMIZING A ROBOT TO TRADE A SET OF CURRENCY PAIRS WILL WORK FOR SOMETIME BUT WHEN MARKET DYNAMICS CHANGES THE BOT WILL BECOME OBSOLETE.

I CAN PREDICT THAT 90% OF THE EXPERT ADVISORS IN THIS MARKETPLACE WILL BECOME OBSOLETE IN 1 TO 2 YEARS.

TESTING THE EA ON ONE CURRENCY PAIR AT A TIME WILL NOT GIVE YOU THE DESIRED RESULT YOU ARE LOOKING FOR.





MY BASKET OF CURRENCIES ARE

[EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURJYP, GBPJPY, AUDJPY, NZDJPY, CADJPY, CHFJPY, USDJPY, EURCHF, GBPCHF, AUDCHF, NZDCHF, CADCHF, USDCHF, USDCAD, GBPAUD, EURAUD, GBPCAD, EURCAD]





WARNING!!! YOU CANNOT USE THIS EA ON A USA BROKER BECAUSE OF FIFO RULES AND LEVERAGE RESTRICTIONS.





!!!!!PLEASE READ ALL INSTRUCTIONS CAREFULLY!!!!!













Linnel Trader Pro is 100% automated.

No Martingale, No Grid System, No Dangerous Strategy.

Only identifies the best possible trend trade. The EA uses a combination of trend scanning techniques to identify possible buy and sell opportunities. It only uses TWO INDICATORS in a very inventive and unique way.





THE BEST TIMEFRMAE FOR OPTIMAL PERFORMANCE OF THE ROBOT IS M5 (FIVE MINUTES CHART). HOWEVER IT CAN TRADE ALL TIMEFRAMES (M1 TO MN) I WILL RECOMMEND M5.





ROBOT INDICATORS ARE ONLY ON MT5 PLATFORM SO THERE IS NO MT4 VERSION OF THIS ROBOT.





NO HYPES NO BUZZWORDS LIKE A.I., NEURAL NETWORKS, CHAT GPT TRADING BOT...ETC.





RECOMMENDED LOT SIZE:

Trade a 0.1 lot size for a $10,000 account with a trading leverage of 1:100 and 22 currency pairs. This is because the robot opens a lot of trades, I mean a lot! Check the screenshot.





PLEASE NOTE:

The robot only trades the London Session and the first four hours of New York Session by default. If you want it to trade the Asian Session please adjust the time parameter in GMT according to your broker time.

The default time may be different from your broker time in GMT so please take note of that and adjust the time parameter accordingly.

If you need help please don't hesitate to DM me.





The times are according to what your broker's time is in GMT with reference to Eastern Time (NY Time).

CHART TIME (GMT)

US Broker 09:00 GMT is (2:00 AM EST) Non-US Broker 06:00 GMT is (2:00 AM EST)

US Broker 17:50 GMT is (10:50 AM EST) Non-US Broker 14:50 GMT is (10:50 AM EST)

US Broker 19:50 GMT is (12:50 PM EST) Non-US Broker 16:50 GMT is (12:50 PM EST)





TRADING INSTRUMENTS:

The robot is not restricted to trading only few instruments it can trade all. I will only advise for instruments such as US30, please take note of the spread and adjust lot size, stop loss and take profit parameter.





LIST OF CURRENCY PAIRS TRADED IN THE DEMO ACCOUNT: 22 PAIRS!!

EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURJYP, GBPJPY, AUDJPY, NZDJPY, CADJPY, CHFJPY, USDJPY, EURCHF, GBPCHF, AUDCHF, NZDCHF, CADCHF, USDCHF, USDCAD, GBPAUD, EURAUD, GBPCAD, EURCAD.

YOU DON'T NEED TO TRADE ALL EXACT 22 PAIRS, YOU CAN FIND A COMBINATIONS OF PAIRS TO TRADE THAT CAN GIVE YOU A BETTER PERFORMANCE THAN THE ONE IN THE DEMO ACCOUNT.

HOWEVER, IF YOU WANT TO MIRROR THE PERFORMANCE ON THE DEMO ACCOUNT YOU CAN TRADE THE EXACT SAME PAIRS.

!! HOWEVER PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS !!





I DO NOT HAVE A BACKTEST RESULT TO SHOW. PLEASE DO YOUR OWN BACKTEST INDEPENDETLY.

AUTOMATED TRADING SOFTWARES ARE A TOOL SO PLEASE USE WISELY. TEST ON A DEMO ACCOUNT BEFORE PROCEEDING TO A LIVE ACCOUNT.







