Golden KickAss V5

EA Golden Kick Ass is full automate system at Tokyo session.

This Expert Advisor is designed for GOLD.

Expert Advisor need Hedge Type Account.

Important:GMT setting is mandatory.ask your using broker for GMT.

Recomend Deposit:$1000 per 0.01lots.

Timeframe:M5

Symbol:XAUUSD

General Settings:

Any other changes to the settings should be confirmed by back testing.





Change from buyout to rental.

The reason for this is that the strategy will also be updated in the future. GOLD of the Tokyo session will be released only this EA.



