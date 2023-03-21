Golden KickAss V5

EA Golden Kick Ass is full automate system at Tokyo session.

This Expert Advisor is designed for GOLD.


Expert Advisor need Hedge Type Account.

 Important:GMT setting is mandatory.ask your using broker for GMT.

Recomend Deposit:$1000 per 0.01lots.

Timeframe:M5

Symbol:XAUUSD


General Settings:

  • GMT:Required. Set the GMT of the broker you use.
  • Lot Type : Balance Per lots is auto lot caliculation from your balance.
  • Fix lots: Sets lot when Fixed lots is set for Lot Type.
  • Margin Step:Sets margin step when Balance Per lots is set for Lot Type.(ex:If your margin is 10000, setting Margin Step to 1000 will result in 0.1 lot)
  • Enable First Strategy:Use strategy 1.(B.B base)
  • FirstStrategy Lot Multiply:Increase the lot by the multiplier from the base lot.
  • Enable Second Strategy:Use strategy 2.(GMMA base)
  • SecondStrategy Lot Multiply:Increase the lot by the multiplier from the base lot.

Any other changes to the settings should be confirmed by back testing.


Change from buyout to rental.

The reason for this is that the strategy will also be updated in the future. GOLD of  the Tokyo session will  be released only this EA.


Risk Warning:

  • Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability.
  • Expert Advisors use grids and martingales. Beware of risk.


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EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my
EA Black Dragon
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.74 (568)
Experts
EA Black Dragon runs on the trend indicator. The EA opens a deal by indicator color, then there is the opportunity to increase the network of orders or work with stop loss. Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller      Inputs Value  ·       
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Market Reversal Alerts EA
Lee Samson
4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Golden Moon Scalper
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
2.5 (6)
Experts
Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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Cloud GMMA
Tetsuya Tamaoki
Indicators
GMMA indicator that looks like a cloud. The GMMA indicator is easy to read, but to make it even more visually pleasing, we made it look like an Ichimoku Chart cloud. Colors have been changed where short-term and long-term overlap. My other products https://www.mql5.com/ja/users/studiotam/seller Please reduce the character limit a bit. I have nothing more to write.
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