Golden KickAss V5

EA Golden Kick Ass is full automate system at Tokyo session.

This Expert Advisor is designed for GOLD.

The EA has two built-in strategies.





Limited Free Version.

The first strategy is Bolinger Band based and the second is GMMA based.

GMMA-based strategies have more trades and more drawdowns.

Both strategies can be disabled.





Expert Advisor need Hedge Type Account.

Important:GMT setting is mandatory.ask your using broker for GMT.

Recomend Deposit:$1000 per 0.01lots.

Timeframe:M5

Symbol:XAUUSD





General Settings:

GMT :Required. Set the GMT of the broker you use.

:Required. Set the GMT of the broker you use. Lot Type : Balance Per lots is auto lot caliculation from your balance.

Fix lots: Sets lot when Fixed lots is set for Lot Type.

Margin Step:Sets margin step when Balance Per lots is set for Lot Type.(ex:If your margin is 10000, setting Margin Step to 1000 will result in 0.1 lot)

Enable First Strategy:Use strategy 1.(B.B base)

FirstStrategy Lot Multiply:Increase the lot by the multiplier from the base lot.

Enable Second Strategy:Use strategy 2.(GMMA base)

SecondStrategy Lot Multiply:Increase the lot by the multiplier from the base lot.

Any other changes to the settings should be confirmed by back testing.

Change from buyout to rental. The reason for this is that the strategy will also be updated in the future.



Risk Warning:

Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability.

Expert Advisors use grids and martingales. Beware of risk.