Multi Order Placer
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Fabio Brondo
- Sürüm: 1.1
- Güncellendi: 8 Mart 2023
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
This tool allows you to place multiple Sell Limit or Take Profit.
The following parameters can be selected:
- Number of orders to place
- ID of the first order to be placed
- Starting price of the first order
- Lots Value
- Stop Loss
- Take Profit
- Order placement steps in points
- Type of transaction (Sell Limit or Buy Limit)
Stop Loss and Take profit are the same for all the orders placed.
Leaves the chart clean once disabled.
It's highly suggested to run the EA, place the orders and to disable it in order to avoid any possibility to get wrong orders placed multiple time.