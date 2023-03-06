True Turbo MT4

4

Turbo performance comes first.

Attention! The phrases machine learning, neural networks, AI, GPT, ... and other buzzwords are not used in the desccription and operation of the EA.
Just catching overbought/oversold in the Asian session using the grid, human brain, experience and a lot of backtests. 

True Turbo uses a grid of orders with preset stop loss and take profit settings, which allows traders to capture market movements and manage risks. This helps traders capitalize on market trends without taking unnecessary risk.

Features
100% automated trades
Dynamic basket takeprofit
High spread protection
Fixed & Auto volume
Backtested & optimized in 2010-2022 (every tick, 99% history quality

Guidelines
Time: GMT+3 / GMT+2 (summer / winter)
Leverage: 1:500+
ECN account
$400 per 0.01l
EURUSD, M5

FAQ
Q: I have $1000. Am I going to be a millionaire?
A: This cannot be guaranteed, but ... *
Q: I hate drawdowns and losses. Will I have them? 
A: Unfortunately, yes.
Q: I don't want to lose my deposit. Is it safe?
A: Turbo performance means high risk, so it's not completely safe.
Q: I want less risk. Is it possible?
A: More risk per trade - more return, less risk per trade - less return.
Q: Are True Turbo and True Range P the same thing?
A: No, they are similar, but they apply different algorithms to enter trades  and money management
* based on backtest scores

Links
Products
Signals
Telegram @smartforexlab

Inputs
--- Common ---
Magic
Comment
Positions Direction Max, pos
Volume Position Max, lot
Spread Max, point
Timeframe In (to open positions)
Takeprofit Type

Tp_Tick (on the tick)
Tp_Bar (at the new bar)
--- Volume ---
Volume Type
Vol_Fix (fixed volume - Volume Fixed Value)
Vol_Rel (relative volume - Balance/VolumeRelativeValue*VolumeFixedValue)
Volume Fixed Value, lot
Volume Relative Value, $
--- Levels ---
Stoploss, point
Takeprofit, point
Takeprofit Position 2, pos (takeprofit changing position)
Takeprofit 2, point
Grid, point
--- Time ---
Time On
Time Off ---- Pattern ---
Pattern Period, bar
Pattern Period Avg - averaging period, bar
Pattern Level, %
Pattern Ratio, % 
--- Display ---
Display Deals (displaying trades on the chart)
Color Buy (clrNone-not used)
Color Sell (clrNone-not used)
Color Panel Background (clrNone-not used)
Color Panel Info
Avis 5
NN
919
NN 2024.03.26 16:14 
 

True Turbo only trades a few times a month, but when it does, the trades are profitable.

This developer is truly amazing, not only in programming this EA but also as a person.

kkwan127
27
kkwan127 2023.05.10 17:22 
 

Lets see how this EA work

ktyong
163
ktyong 2023.03.07 16:01 
 

like True Range EA, setting this up with low risk running along good old TRP.

