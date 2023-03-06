True Turbo MT4

Turbo performance comes first.



Attention! The phrases machine learning, neural networks, AI, GPT, ... and other buzzwords are not used in the desccription and operation of the EA.

Just catching overbought/oversold in the Asian session using the grid, human brain, experience and a lot of backtests.

True Turbo uses a grid of orders with preset stop loss and take profit settings, which allows traders to capture market movements and manage risks. This helps traders capitalize on market trends without taking unnecessary risk.



Features

100% automated trades

Dynamic basket takeprofit

High spread protection

Fixed & Auto volume

Backtested & optimized in 2010-2022 (every tick, 99% history quality



Guidelines

Time: GMT+3 / GMT+2 (summer / winter)

Leverage: 1:500+

ECN account

$400 per 0.01l

EURUSD, M5



FAQ

Q: I have $1000. Am I going to be a millionaire?

A: This cannot be guaranteed, but ... *

Q: I hate drawdowns and losses. Will I have them?

A: Unfortunately, yes.

Q: I don't want to lose my deposit. Is it safe?

A: Turbo performance means high risk, so it's not completely safe.

Q: I want less risk. Is it possible?

A: More risk per trade - more return, less risk per trade - less return.

Q: Are True Turbo and True Range P the same thing?

A: No, they are similar, but they apply different algorithms to enter trades and money management

* based on backtest scores



Inputs

--- Common ---

Magic

Comment

Positions Direction Max, pos

Volume Position Max, lot

Spread Max, point

Timeframe In (to open positions)

Takeprofit Type



Tp_Tick (on the tick)

Tp_Bar (at the new bar)

Vol_Fix (fixed volume - Volume Fixed Value)

Vol_Rel (relative volume - Balance/VolumeRelativeValue*VolumeFixedValue)

--- Volume ---
Volume Type
Volume Fixed Value, lot
Volume Relative Value, $
--- Levels ---
Stoploss, point
Takeprofit, point
Takeprofit Position 2, pos (takeprofit changing position)
Takeprofit 2, point
Grid, point
--- Time ---
Time On
Time Off
--- Pattern ---
Pattern Period, bar
Pattern Period Avg - averaging period, bar
Pattern Level, %
Pattern Ratio, %
--- Display ---
Display Deals (displaying trades on the chart)
Color Buy (clrNone-not used)
Color Sell (clrNone-not used)
Color Panel Background (clrNone-not used)
Color Panel Info