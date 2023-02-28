Equilibrium Trader MT5

Live trading results : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1877603

Metatrader 4 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94694


Equilibrium Trader is a fully automated trading interface designed to provide you with a safe and secure trading experience in the high-risk Forex markets.



We take diversification very seriously, and our in-house analysis and use of professional security tools are testament to our commitment to effective risk management. Our trading interface also utilizes a relatively low investment risk strategy, where all trades have an active Stop Loss to protect against any potential risk to your trading accounts.


Equilibrium Trader employs two distinct trading styles to cater to your trading needs while prioritizing the safety and security of your investments.

EquilibriumS - Is a unique algorithm that analyzes trading conditions and compares them with current market volatility to achieve excellent performance. This method of analysis also ensures that every trade is secured with a Stop Loss to minimize potential risk.

Equilibrium - Is a lower risk option that may not deliver the same level of performance as EquilibriumS but has a minimal chance of hitting a Stop Loss. Rest assured that regardless of which trading style you choose, Equilibrium Trader is designed to protect your invested funds while providing a reliable and secure trading experience.

Requirements : 

  • Minimum Funds: $500
  • VPS is a must.
  • Brokers with low spread - STP/DMA is preferable
  • ESMA Suitable with leverage as low as 1:25
Instructions for using Equilibrium Trader : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/751963

For more details about the performance of the EA or any questions don't hesitate to contact me.


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PivotStorm - Adaptive XAUUSD Market Structure Breakout EA Professional Automated Trading System for MetaTrader 5 PivotStorm is a professional XAUUSD Expert Advisor designed for traders who prefer structured breakout trading based on confirmed market levels. The system combines market structure analysis, intelligent pending-order execution and multi-level risk management to provide a disciplined automated trading approach for the gold market. Unlike simple breakout robots that react to every pri
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