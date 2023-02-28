Instructions for using Equilibrium Trader

This is a step-by-step instruction for using Equilibrium Trader.

Equilibrium Trader MT4 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94694

Equilibrium Trader MT5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94695

Live signal : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1877603





Features:

Multi-currency trading interface

Easy to use – just add the Equilibrium Trader on CADCHF H1 and the interface will take for the rest

User friendly interface and easy to navigate

No Martingale approaches

Stop loss and take profit rules for each open basket





1.Symbols in Market Watch :

The EA will automatically add the following symbols to the Market Watch, but to be sure that they are added you can check them manually





2. Installing the EA on the chart

Open CADCHF and attach Equilibrium Trader ONLY to CADCHF H1





Make sure you have checked "Allow live trading" for MT4 and "Allow Algo Trading" for MT5 and enabled Automated Trading









If everything is alright and the expert is ready to trade, you should see the label in the top left corner light in green like this :









Input parameters:



ShowPanel - Enable/Disable the trading panel



Mode - Choose between different types of money management Aggressive/Moderate/Conservative/.



TradingStyle - Choose between Equilibrium and EquilibriumS mode. By default it would be set to EquilibriumS



FIFO - Set it to true, if your broker should comply with the FIFO rule.



Allow_CADCHF_AUDCHF_AUDCAD_ToTrade - Allow (true) or forbid (false) the expert to trade on the groups



Allow_EURCAD_EURGBP_GBPCAD_ToTrade - Allow (true) or forbid (false) the expert to trade on the groups



Allow_GBPCHF_NZDCHF_GBPNZD_ToTrade - Allow (true) or forbid (false) the expert to trade on the groups



ForbidNewPositions_ManageTheCurrentOnes - If you would like to change the broker and you have currently opened positions, setting this function on true, will forbid opening new positions and only managing the currently opened ones.



comment="Equilibrium Trader" - Change the comment of the expert advisor



AutomaticCurrencyConverter - By default it will be set to true and it will recalculate your money management if you are not using the main EA currency USD. It is optimized to recalculate : EUR, AUD, CAD, CHF, JPY, GBP, NZD



MoneyManagement_Aggressive_Mode - By default it will be set to automatically increase your lot size per every $500 in your account, while using Aggressive mode. You can change it to whatever value you would like



MoneyManagement_Moderate_Mode - By default it will be set to automatically increase your lot size per every $1000 in your account, while using Moderate mode. You can change it to whatever value you would like



MoneyManagement_Conservative_Mode - By default it will be set to automatically increase your lot size per every $2000 in your account, while using Conservative mode. You can change it to whatever value you would like



VolumeSize - Choose the desired lot sizes for the orders



PartialInvestment - If you would like to invest only part of your funds you will need to set this function on



PartialInvestedFunds - Type how much you are willing to invest into the system



AutomaticSuffix - If you want the EA to automatically find your suffix, leave it to true. However, if you would like to make a backtest in MT5 set it to false and type in CustomSuffix your unique custom suffix



CustomSuffix - Write in your custom suffix



AdjustTPpips - Manually increase/decrease the value in pips for the pip based take profit mechanism



UseGlobalTakeProfitAtPercentage - If you would like to set up your take profit on percentage based on all positions turn set this function on true



GlobalTakeProfitAtPercentage - - Type the desired percentage of take profit in %



PercentageProfit_CADCHF_AUDCHF_AUDCAD_Aggressive - If you would like to change the take profit percentage for the certain group you can change increase/decrease the value, by default it will be 0.4



PercentageProfit_EURCAD_EURGBP_GBPCAD_Aggressive - If you would like to change the take profit percentage for the certain group you can change increase/decrease the value, by default it will be 0.4



PercentageProfit_GBPCHF_NZDCHF_GBPNZD_Aggressive - If you would like to change the take profit percentage for the certain group you can change increase/decrease the value, by default it will be 0.4



StopLoss_GBPCHF_NZDCHF_GBPNZD_Aggressive - By default the Stop Loss for the specific pairs is 40%, however, if you would like to increase/decrease it you can change it to whatever value you would like.



StopLoss_EURGBP_GBPCAD_EURCAD_Aggressive - By default the Stop Loss for the specific pairs is 40%, however, if you would like to increase/decrease it you can change it to whatever value you would like.



StopLoss_CADCHF_AUDCHF_AUDCAD_Aggressive - By default the Stop Loss for the specific pairs is 40%, however, if you would like to increase/decrease it you can change it to whatever value you would like.



StopLoss_Global_Aggressive - By default the Global Stop Loss for all pairs is 55%, however, if you would like to increase/decrease it you can change it to whatever value you would like.



PercentageProfit_CADCHF_AUDCHF_AUDCAD_Moderate - If you would like to change the take profit percentage for the certain group you can change increase/decrease the value, by default it will be 0.2



PercentageProfit_EURCAD_EURGBP_GBPCAD_Moderate - If you would like to change the take profit percentage for the certain group you can change increase/decrease the value, by default it will be 0.2



PercentageProfit_GBPCHF_NZDCHF_GBPNZD_Moderate- If you would like to change the take profit percentage for the certain group you can change increase/decrease the value, by default it will be 0.2



StopLoss_GBPCHF_NZDCHF_GBPNZD_Moderate - By default the Stop Loss for the specific pairs is 20%, however, if you would like to increase/decrease it you can change it to whatever value you would like.



StopLoss_EURGBP_GBPCAD_EURCAD_Moderate - By default the Stop Loss for the specific pairs is 20%, however, if you would like to increase/decrease it you can change it to whatever value you would like.



StopLoss_CADCHF_AUDCHF_AUDCAD_Moderate- By default the Stop Loss for the specific pairs is 20%, however, if you would like to increase/decrease it you can change it to whatever value you would like.



StopLoss_Global_Moderate - By default the Global Stop Loss for all pairs is 27%, however, if you would like to increase/decrease it you can change it to whatever value you would like.



PercentageProfit_CADCHF_AUDCHF_AUDCAD_Conservative - If you would like to change the take profit percentage for the certain group you can change increase/decrease the value, by default it will be 0.1



PercentageProfit_EURCAD_EURGBP_GBPCAD_Conservative - If you would like to change the take profit percentage for the certain group you can change increase/decrease the value, by default it will be 0.1



PercentageProfit_GBPCHF_NZDCHF_GBPNZD_Conservative - If you would like to change the take profit percentage for the certain group you can change increase/decrease the value, by default it will be 0.1



StopLoss_GBPCHF_NZDCHF_GBPNZD_Conservative - By default the Stop Loss for the specific pairs is 10%, however, if you would like to increase/decrease it you can change it to whatever value you would like.



StopLoss_EURGBP_GBPCAD_EURCAD_Conservative - By default the Stop Loss for the specific pairs is 10%, however, if you would like to increase/decrease it you can change it to whatever value you would like.



StopLoss_CADCHF_AUDCHF_AUDCAD_Conservative - By default the Stop Loss for the specific pairs is 10%, however, if you would like to increase/decrease it you can change it to whatever value you would like.



StopLoss_Global_Conservative - By default the Global Stop Loss for all pairs is 15%, however, if you would like to increase/decrease it you can change it to whatever value you would like.



AllowTrading_Monday - If don't you want the EA to trade on Monday, set it to false.



AllowTrading_Tuesday - If don't you want the EA to trade on Tuesday, set it to false



AllowTrading_Wednesday - If don't you want the EA to trade on Wednesday, set it to false



AllowTrading_Thursday - If don't you want the EA to trade on Thursday, set it to false



AllowTrading_Friday - If don't you want the EA to trade on Friday, set it to false



































