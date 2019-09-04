LRY LS Robot
- Experts
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- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 4 September 2019
- Activations: 20
LRY SL Robot is a fully automated multi-currency trading robot, trading according to the "rise-fall ratio".
EA operating environment
- EA can run in any currency, at any time. The minimum capital is $300.
Parameters
- Lot - lot size for pending orders.
- Open Percentage - Start trading "percentage signals"
- Close Percentage - Turn off trading "percentage signals"
- Compound Interest - As the balance increased, so did the number of orders
- Move Stop Loss - Change distance of stop loss line after earnings
- Add Points - Add the distance to the next order
- Liquidated Amount - Close the transaction amount when there are multiple orders
- Liquidated Loss - Maximum loss amount
- Currency Group - Currency used for transaction (default all currencies)
- Exclusion Currency Group - Currency that prevents transactions
- Magic - you can set a magic number for the orders created.