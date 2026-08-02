KaizenLogos Gold EA

WHAT IS KAIZENLOGOS GOLD?

KaizenLogos Gold is a fully automated Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5. It runs two independent engines simultaneously: a Daily structure engine that trades breakouts and reversals from Daily High/Low, and an intrabar trend engine based on SMA45/RMA90 filtering. Each engine is isolated by its own magic number, so risk settings never overlap.

HOW DOES IT WORK?

Every day, the Daily engine reads the previous candle to decide market character. A decisive candle triggers a breakout setup above and below the Daily range. A doji candle switches it into mean reversion at the same levels instead. The trend engine separately scans for intrabar reversal patterns confirmed by trend filter and candle structure, with take profit calculated from Average Candle Movement so targets adapt to current volatility.

KEY FEATURES

  • Dual engine architecture, fully isolated by magic number
  • Doji-based mode switching: breakout or mean reversion
  • ACM-based dynamic take profit for the trend engine
  • Big loss cooldown, daily trade cap, maximum holding time
  • Year-end date filter (31 Dec / 1 Jan) to avoid thin-liquidity sessions
  • Mini recovery grid with a fixed level cap for execution slippage

TRADE MANAGEMENT

Martingale: No, fixed lot per grid level
Grid: Yes, capped recovery grid for slippage only
Stop Loss on every trade: Always
Trailing to break-even: Active

BACKTEST RESULTS

XAUUSD H1, January 2025 to July 2026. Tested using Every tick based on real ticks mode with 100% history quality, over 191 million ticks. 569 trades, 74.87% win rate, profit factor 1.82, recovery factor 9.61, net profit 1,924.18 on a 200 initial deposit. Full equity curve and statistics are in the Screenshots section.

REQUIREMENTS

Symbol: XAUUSD
Account type: Hedging
Minimum balance: $200
Recommended broker: ECN/Raw spread

RISK DISCLAIMER

Trading gold involves significant risk. This EA uses a capped recovery grid mechanism; review all input parameters before live use. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account first.

For setup assistance, please use the product comments section or the MQL5 messaging system.


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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
2.5 (2)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Experts
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Precision. Structure. Execution. Financial markets do not reward emotions. They reward discipline, structure, consistency, and the ability to make decisions based on objective data. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA was built around this philosophy. It is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, designed to operate on two of the most popular instruments in the financial markets: • XAUUSD (Gold) • EURUSD The system independently analyzes market conditions, opens and manages
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