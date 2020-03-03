Monster of Gold

Gold Monster MT5: Unleash the Power of Selective Precision

Transform your approach to XAUUSD. Turning $5,000 into $66,000+ through disciplined automation.

The Evidence: Proven 1-Year Performance

Our latest 1-year backtest on real tick data confirms the explosive potential of this algorithm:

  • Exceptional Growth: Successfully scaled an initial $5,000 deposit to over $66,000 in total equity.

  • High-Conviction Entries: The strategy is intentionally selective, executing a limited number of entries for the entire year to ensure only the highest-probability setups are taken.

  • Capital Protection: Features a Strict Margin Guard to prevent account stop-outs during extreme D1 volatility.

  • Zero Risky Tactics: This EA is built on pure market structure and breakout logic. It contains No Martingale, No Grid, and No Arbitrage.

Why "Monster" Logic Wins

Most EAs fail because they over-trade. Gold Monster thrives by waiting.

  • Trend Dominance: Analyzes the D1 and H4 timeframes to ensure every trade is aligned with the major gold "Super-Trend."

  • Advanced Volatility Filtering: Uses ATR-based dynamic stops and targets that breathe with the market, capturing massive runners while cutting losses early.

  • Market-Ready Execution: Automatically adapts to your broker's execution policy (FOK/IOC) and features full Position Normalization for flawless order fills.

Trading Specifications: Gold Monster

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Timeframe: H4 (Required for optimal performance)
  • Strategy: Trend Breakout
  • Minimum Deposit: $5000 (Recommended for proper risk management)
  • Lot Size :0.1
  • Trailing Stop: False
  • Fixed Lot Size: True


中文介绍 ​ 策略概念 多指标多周期共振 EA 是一种自动化交易系统，通过整合 多个技术指标 ​ （如 MACD 、 RSI 、均线）在 不同时间周期 ​ （如 1 小时、 4 小时、日线）上的信号，捕捉高概率交易机会。其核心理念是：当短、中、长期周期及不同类别指标（趋势、动量、波动率）同时发出方向一致的信号时，称为 “ 共振 ” ，此时市场动能较强，交易成功率显著提升。 ​ 核心逻辑 ​ 多周期协同 同时分析至少 3 个时间周期（如 15 分钟、 1 小时、 4 小时），分别判断趋势方向。 ​ 短期周期 ​ （如 15 分钟）用于捕捉入场时机， ​ 长期周期 ​ （如 4 小时）用于确认主趋势方向。 ​ 多指标过滤 ​ 趋势指标 ​ （如移动平均线、 MACD ）确认方向。 ​ 震荡指标 ​ （如 RSI 、 Stochastic ）识别超买 / 超卖或动能强度。 ​ 量价指标 ​ （如成交量、 OBV ）辅助验证市场参与度。 ​ 共振条件 当所有周期及指标均指向同一方向时（如看涨或看跌），触发交易信号。 示例： ​ H4 周期 ：价格高于 200 日均线 + MACD 柱线上涨。
