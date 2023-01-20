US30 Break Scalp

This Expert Advisor trades based on a specific range breakout within a specific hour using scalp techniques. It does not use dangerous techniques like martingale. It only opens a maximum of 3 trades per day (default settings).

The default settings are optimized for IcMarkets, FTMO and MFF (set file in the comments) although it can be used with other brokers, you just need to confirm the hours input.

Despite this Expert Advisor presents good results in backtesting and for this month (January 2023) the results are consistent with live and demo accounts this does not mean it will continue performing like this, as you may know we cannot predict the future, so Past Performance Is No Guarantee of Future Results.



The EA presents a low drawdown, however don't use this EA in an account with less than 1000$.

Use this only on US30, USTEC, DE40 5 or 30 min timeframe (set files on comments), however this can be used in other index's or currencies but it needs to be tested.

Inputs: