Snow Slip

Important!
Please only place this EA on 1 Chart in your Meta Trader 4 terminal as it will trade all the symbols on this 1 Chart.

This strategy is mostly based on money management. It uses the previous profits to mitigate risk on the current open trades.
The expert advisor uses the MACD and the Envelopes indicators for its signals and has a unique dollar-averaging method that allows for 
consistent profits in the most difficult conditions.

Back testing the strategy is very slow!



Settings


Money Divider [MONEY]
The lot size is based on the input, each divisor is the minimum lot size. Smaller values mean bigger lot sizes.

Partial Close [RATIO]
The ratio of which to partially close the losing trades.

Close DD [RATIO]
The ratio of money a profitable trade can close versus the largest loss

Basket Percent 1 [RATIO]
When a basket rolls over, retain this amount of profit when trade setup is in Close Count 1

Basket Percent 2 [RATIO] 
When a basket rolls over, retain this amount of profit when trade setup is in Close Count 1

Close Count 1 [TRADES]
The number of trades to assume trade methodologies as Stage 1 and the strategy will use input values such as Basket Percent 1

Close Count 2 [TRADES]
The number of trades to assume trade methodologies as Stage 2 and the strategy will use input values such as Basket Percent 2

Basket Start [TRADES]
The number of open trades to allow the functioning of the basket methods

Close Per Basket [TRADES]
The number of partial closes in a basket

Safe Trading [Trades]
The number of open trades per symbol to initiate the safe trading methods

Min Distance [POINTS]
The minimum distance in points to measure for trade operations

ATRs [RATIO]
The ratio of the ATR to use for the distance between trades

Profit 1 [ATR]
The ratio of ATR to use for the forward profits

Profit 2 [ATR]
The ratio of ATR to use for the double down profits

Open Pairs [NUMBER] 
The maximum number of pairs allowed open at any given time

Positions Limit [TRADES]
The max number of trades per symbol

Loss Count [NUMBER]
The number of open trades in loss to allow more symbols to open

Trade Symbols [STRING]
A list of symbols to allow for trading

Trade Comment [STRING]
The trade comment

Max Spread [POINTS]
The max spread limit to allow for trading
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One Gold MT4
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One Gold - Future of Trading Introducing One Gold EA, a sophisticated trading robot for gold on the Meta Trader platform, developed to assist traders with advanced market analysis. Our proprietary technology leverages neural networks and data-driven algorithms to analyze both historical and real-time gold market data, providing insights that can aid in decision-making. Unlike traditional manual strategies, One Gold EA operates with minimal intervention, streamlining the trading process and aimin
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ORIX System — a trading robot developed specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe. The Expert Advisor is based on price behavior analysis and market structure elements and does not use standard technical indicators. The EA does not use martingale, trading grids, averaging against the market, hedging, opening trades without a stop-loss, or high-frequency or chaotic trading. Live signals Main requirements and recommendations Currency pair: GBPUSD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit:
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