Important! Please only place this EA on 1 Chart in your Meta Trader 4 terminal as it will trade all the symbols on this 1 Chart.





This strategy is mostly based on money management. It uses the previous profits to mitigate risk on the current open trades.

The expert advisor uses the MACD and the Envelopes indicators for its signals and has a unique dollar-averaging method that allows for

consistent profits in the most difficult conditions.



Back testing the strategy is very slow!



Settings





Money Divider [MONEY]

The lot size is based on the input, each divisor is the minimum lot size. Smaller values mean bigger lot sizes.





Partial Close [RATIO]

The ratio of which to partially close the losing trades.





Close DD [RATIO]

The ratio of money a profitable trade can close versus the largest loss





Basket Percent 1 [RATIO]

When a basket rolls over, retain this amount of profit when trade setup is in Close Count 1





Basket Percent 2 [RATIO]

When a basket rolls over, retain this amount of profit when trade setup is in Close Count 1





Close Count 1 [TRADES]

The number of trades to assume trade methodologies as Stage 1 and the strategy will use input values such as Basket Percent 1





Close Count 2 [TRADES]

The number of trades to assume trade methodologies as Stage 2 and the strategy will use input values such as Basket Percent 2





Basket Start [TRADES]

The number of open trades to allow the functioning of the basket methods





Close Per Basket [TRADES]

The number of partial closes in a basket





Safe Trading [Trades]

The number of open trades per symbol to initiate the safe trading methods





Min Distance [POINTS]

The minimum distance in points to measure for trade operations





ATRs [RATIO]

The ratio of the ATR to use for the distance between trades





Profit 1 [ATR]

The ratio of ATR to use for the forward profits





Profit 2 [ATR]

The ratio of ATR to use for the double down profits





Open Pairs [NUMBER]

The maximum number of pairs allowed open at any given time





Positions Limit [TRADES]

The max number of trades per symbol





Loss Count [NUMBER]

The number of open trades in loss to allow more symbols to open





Trade Symbols [STRING]

A list of symbols to allow for trading





Trade Comment [STRING]

The trade comment





Max Spread [POINTS]

The max spread limit to allow for trading