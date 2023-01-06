ST Rsi2

5
Hello traders, this trading strategy is based on the the Larry Connors RSI-2 strategy, We begin with a 200 periods EMA to find the direction of the market. This is important because we only trade in the main trend direction.

We then look for pull backs using the RSI with a period of 2 to get entry signals. Trades are then exited using the 5 EMA.


Lot size should be calculated using 1% of 1 the ATR value and positions can be added as long as the entry criterion is met.


TRADING IS RISKY AND I DO ADVISE ALL INVESTORS TO OBSERVE PROPER RISK MANAGEMENT.
Video ST Rsi2
Reviews 2
gfpopa
76
gfpopa 2023.11.20 15:29 
 

Simple but effective. works very well for me

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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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5 (11)
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TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
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Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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Introduction The ST Cross indicator is based on the traditional Moving Average (MA) Cross which uses a fast and slow moving average. Entry signals to buy and sell are given when both moving averages cross. However with the basic strategy there are a lot of false signals. In order to filter the trades we use the 200 (MA) to identify the overall direction of the trend. Input Settings           Master Trend Period     -      200 Period moving average used to get the trend direction.           Fast
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ST Engulfing
Curtis Daniel Jr -
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Engulfing candlestick patterns are   comprised of two bars on a price chart. They are used to indicate a market reversal. The second candlestick will be much larger than the first, so that it completely covers or 'engulfs' the length of the previous bar. By combining this with the ability to look at trend direction this indicator eliminates a lot of false signals that are normally generated if no overall trend is taken into consideration
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ST Bearish Engulfing
Curtis Daniel Jr -
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In a departure from the conventional approach, traders can leverage the bearish engulfing candlestick pattern as a buy signal for short-term mean reversion trades. Here's how this alternative strategy unfolds: The bearish engulfing pattern, (typically signaling a reversal of bullish momentum) , is interpreted differently in this context. Instead of viewing it as a precursor to further downward movement, we perceive it as an indication of a potential short-term bounce or mean reversion in prices.
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TWJ Anchored VWAP
Curtis Daniel Jr -
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1. Overview TWJ Anchored VWAP is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that plots the Volume Weighted Average Price anchored to the open of each new trading day. The VWAP resets automatically at the start of every session, giving you a clean, accurate intraday reference price calculated from the true open of each day.   Unlike fixed or manually anchored VWAP tools, TWJ Anchored VWAP requires zero configuration to stay relevant — it handles the daily anchor logic automatically while giving
VeloTrak real time trade tracking
Curtis Daniel Jr -
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Velotrak Live Trade Tracking & Execution Dashboard for MetaTrader 5 1. Overview Velotrak is a real-time trade tracking and execution dashboard built as a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor. It overlays a fully featured panel on any chart, giving you an instant, always-visible view of your daily and lifetime trading performance — without automating any trades unless you explicitly activate the equity manager. Designed for prop firm traders, funded account holders, and disciplined retail traders who ne
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Vance Fill
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Vance Fill 2024.05.31 03:19 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Curtis Daniel Jr -
2120
Reply from developer Curtis Daniel Jr - 2024.06.03 08:47
I'm glad u like it
gfpopa
76
gfpopa 2023.11.20 15:29 
 

Simple but effective. works very well for me

Curtis Daniel Jr -
2120
Reply from developer Curtis Daniel Jr - 2024.06.03 08:47
Happy to hear that. You should also try it on the daily timeframe on QQQ and s&p 500
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