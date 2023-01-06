ST Rsi2

5
Hello traders, this trading strategy is based on the the Larry Connors RSI-2 strategy, We begin with a 200 periods EMA to find the direction of the market. This is important because we only trade in the main trend direction.

We then look for pull backs using the RSI with a period of 2 to get entry signals. Trades are then exited using the 5 EMA.


Lot size should be calculated using 1% of 1 the ATR value and positions can be added as long as the entry criterion is met.


TRADING IS RISKY AND I DO ADVISE ALL INVESTORS TO OBSERVE PROPER RISK MANAGEMENT.
gfpopa
76
gfpopa 2023.11.20 15:29 
 

Simple but effective. works very well for me

Vance Fill
197
Vance Fill 2024.05.31 03:19 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Curtis Daniel Jr -
1882
Risposta dello sviluppatore Curtis Daniel Jr - 2024.06.03 08:47
I'm glad u like it
gfpopa
76
gfpopa 2023.11.20 15:29 
 

Simple but effective. works very well for me

Curtis Daniel Jr -
1882
Risposta dello sviluppatore Curtis Daniel Jr - 2024.06.03 08:47
Happy to hear that. You should also try it on the daily timeframe on QQQ and s&p 500
