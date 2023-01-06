ST Rsi2

Hello traders, this trading strategy is based on the the Larry Connors RSI-2 strategy, We begin with a 200 periods EMA to find the direction of the market. This is important because we only trade in the main trend direction.

We then look for pull backs using the RSI with a period of 2 to get entry signals. Trades are then exited using the 5 EMA.


Lot size should be calculated using 1% of 1 the ATR value and positions can be added as long as the entry criterion is met.


TRADING IS RISKY AND I DO ADVISE ALL INVESTORS TO OBSERVE PROPER RISK MANAGEMENT.
gfpopa 2023.11.20 15:29 
 

Simple but effective. works very well for me

ST Bearish Engulfing
Curtis Daniel Jr -
Indicateurs
In a departure from the conventional approach, traders can leverage the bearish engulfing candlestick pattern as a buy signal for short-term mean reversion trades. Here's how this alternative strategy unfolds: The bearish engulfing pattern, (typically signaling a reversal of bullish momentum) , is interpreted differently in this context. Instead of viewing it as a precursor to further downward movement, we perceive it as an indication of a potential short-term bounce or mean reversion in prices.
FREE
ST Cross
Curtis Daniel Jr -
Indicateurs
Introduction The ST Cross indicator is based on the traditional Moving Average (MA) Cross which uses a fast and slow moving average. Entry signals to buy and sell are given when both moving averages cross. However with the basic strategy there are a lot of false signals. In order to filter the trades we use the 200 (MA) to identify the overall direction of the trend. Input Settings           Master Trend Period     -      200 Period moving average used to get the trend direction.           Fast
FREE
ST Engulfing
Curtis Daniel Jr -
Indicateurs
Engulfing candlestick patterns are   comprised of two bars on a price chart. They are used to indicate a market reversal. The second candlestick will be much larger than the first, so that it completely covers or 'engulfs' the length of the previous bar. By combining this with the ability to look at trend direction this indicator eliminates a lot of false signals that are normally generated if no overall trend is taken into consideration
FREE
Vance Fill 2024.05.31 03:19 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

gfpopa 2023.11.20 15:29 
 

Simple but effective. works very well for me

