Dynamic Semi Auto Pilot MT4 Bot
- Experts
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Abhijeet DoiphodeHello Forex Traders,
I am an IT Professional having 18+ of experience. And I've been developing Indicators and EAs since last 6.5+ years.
- Version: 9.0
- Activations: 20
**** DO NOT TEST WITH DEFAULT SETTINGS. ****DOWNLOAD BOT PRESETS FOR TESTING**** CONTACT FOR PERSONAL / DISTRIBUTOR OFFERS****
ALL YOU NEED IS SHORT OR LONG TERM MARKET TREND TO USE THIS BOT IN BEST WAY POSSIBLE!!!
Summary:
- This is a SEMI-AUTOMATIC BOT which works on any timeframe, any currency pair and multiple timeframes of the same pair simultaneously. Select Trade Direction as either OnlyBuy or OnlySell. Places MARKET orders based on Pips mentioned in second input parameter: Next Order in Pips.
- Ideal tool for Intraday/Swing/Trend trading and traders who can precisely gauges where the market will move in next few minutes, hours or days (either UPSIDE or DOWNSIDE), this bot will work like a miracle PROVIDED THAT YOU KNOW HOW TO USE IT PROPERLY. And believe me, it's very simple!
There are2 ways to use this bot: Note: Main Difference between above settings is Trail SL? (#7 Input Parameter), ON/OFF. If Trail SL is set to false, decrease Next Order in Pips (#2 Input Parameter) and increase Cycle Profit. Test both settings and choose the one which suits your analysis and trade direction.
1. Low Profit (LP) : Check screenshot for settings
2. High Profit (HP): Check screenshot for settings
Why it's named as 'Dynamic Semi Auto-Pilot'?
Description:
One of the challenging thing in any of the markets is, to find the precise entry point which almost slips with most of the traders. This bot will get rid of this problem by placing MARKET orders (with '#2. Next Order in Pips' parameter) even when market is going either up or down momentarily BUT in line with your Trade Direction (BUY/SELL). This results in averaging out the risk you might be otherwise taking in one big trade. Once you understand the bot parameters, you'll love it certainly!
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