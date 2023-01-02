Dynamic Semi Auto Pilot MT4 Bot

**** DO NOT TEST WITH DEFAULT SETTINGS. ****DOWNLOAD BOT PRESETS FOR TESTING**** CONTACT FOR PERSONAL / DISTRIBUTOR OFFERS****

ALL YOU NEED IS SHORT OR LONG TERM MARKET TREND TO USE THIS BOT IN BEST WAY POSSIBLE!!!

Summary:

  • This is a SEMI-AUTOMATIC BOT which works on any timeframe, any currency pair and multiple timeframes of the same pair simultaneously. Select Trade Direction as either OnlyBuy or OnlySell. Places MARKET orders based on Pips mentioned in second input parameter:  Next Order in Pips.
  • Ideal tool for Intraday/Swing/Trend trading and traders who can precisely gauges where the market will move in next few minutes, hours or days (either UPSIDE or DOWNSIDE), this bot will work like a miracle PROVIDED THAT YOU KNOW HOW TO USE IT PROPERLY. And believe me, it's very simple!

There are2 ways to use this bot: 
1. Low Profit (LP) : Check screenshot for settings
2. High Profit (HP): Check screenshot for settings

Note: Main Difference between above settings is Trail SL? (#7 Input Parameter), ON/OFF. If Trail SL is set to false, decrease Next Order in Pips (#2 Input Parameter) and increase Cycle Profit. Test both settings and choose the one which suits your analysis and trade direction.

    Why it's named as 'Dynamic Semi Auto-Pilot'?

    Dynamic - Because you can make changes to the bot input parameters at run time and the bot will respect it.
    Semi Auto-Pilot - Because you need to check whether you need to book profit and change the Trade Direction (#1 parameter).

    Description:

    One of the challenging thing in any of the markets is, to find the precise entry point which almost slips with most of the traders. This bot will get rid of this problem by placing MARKET orders (with '#2. Next Order in Pips' parameter) even when market is going either up or down momentarily BUT in line with your Trade Direction (BUY/SELL). This results in averaging out the risk you might be otherwise taking in one big trade. Once you understand the bot parameters, you'll love it certainly!

    Input Parameters:

    Get familiar with these parameters using screenshots, presets attached and keep earning consistent profit.

    1. TRADE DIRECTION :- OnlyBuy OR OnlySell
    2. Next Order in Pips (1 Pip = 10 Points) :- Pips should be decided based on the spread. Note: For 0 spread, keep it 0.5 or 1, For ~1.0 spread, keep it 2.0+ etc.
    3. Start Hour :- Bot Start Hour 4. Start Minute :- Bot Start Minute 5. End Hour :- Bot End Hour 6. End Minute :- Bot End Minute
    7. TRAIL SL? (true = YES, false = NO) :- Switch on/off Trailing Stop Loss for given orders. Note: Used to switch between 'Low Profit' And 'High Profit' profiles.
    8. Trail SL in Pips (1 Pip = 10 Point) :- Pips after open order to start moving Trailing SL. Ex: For Buy order where 'Next Order in Pips=2' and 'Trail SL=4.0', if market price goes up by 4 pips above order price, the SL will be placed just above open price (in profit). To be precise, 'Buy Order Price + Next Order in Pips/2)'
    9. Cycle Profit (Floating Profit) :- Shows floating profit of all open orders. Available on chart's bottom right corner.
    10. STOP EA AFTER CYCLE PROFIT (true = YES, false = NO) :- If set to true, the EA will stop and will not place new orders unless it's set to false again. If set to false, it'll close orders once Cycle Profit is reached and will continue placing new orders. This is useful when you want to stop EA after certain profit.
    11. Stop EA when today's profit in $ is (Positive Number, Ex: 30) :- EA stops when today's profit reaches the input value. Does not consider when set to 0.
    12. Stop EA when today's loss in $ is (Negative Number, Ex: -30) :- EA stops when today's loss reaches the input value. Does not consider when set to 0.
    13. CLOSE OPEN ORDERS ON DAY END? (true = YES, false = NO) :- EA closes all open orders when time reaches End Hour, End Minute.
    14. Lot Size :- Lot size of the order.
    15. Bot runs when Spread is below :- EA runs only when current spread is below given spread.
    16. Stop EA (Close all orders, true = YES, false = NO) :- If set to true, EA will close all open orders and keep quiet.
    17. Magic Number (Change for each chart/currency pair) :- Make sure to change this number while running this EA on any chart.
    18. Max Open Orders :- Defines the number of orders the EA will place at max.

    NOTE: Please get in touch for any issues.

















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    BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
    Aurum AI mt4
    Leonid Arkhipov
    4.94 (34)
    Experts
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    Quantum Nexus MT4
    Farell Edson Mazarin
    Experts
    Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
    Neuralis Cortoid Gold
    Olivier Nomblot
    Experts
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    Gann HiLo System MT4
    Pol Lazaro Porta
    Experts
    GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
    Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
    Ken Rmah
    Experts
    Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
    Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
    Fan Yang
    Experts
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    Wall Street Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
    XG Gold Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.29 (42)
    Experts
    The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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    Sergey Batudayev
    5 (2)
    Experts
    GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
    EA Ice Cube Scalper
    Sergey Batudayev
    4.71 (21)
    Experts
    Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
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    Francisco Gebrie Vicente
    161
    Francisco Gebrie Vicente 2023.08.16 09:19 
     

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    6332126
    174
    6332126 2023.01.14 08:36 
     

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    Abhijeet Doiphode
    267
    Reply from developer Abhijeet Doiphode 2023.01.14 19:39
    Thanks a ton mate for your valuable feedback, much appreciated 👍
    planeteers
    18
    planeteers 2023.01.13 14:20 
     

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    Abhijeet Doiphode
    267
    Reply from developer Abhijeet Doiphode 2023.01.13 14:29
    Thanks a bunch for your valuable feedback!
    Jiu Kang Wang
    341
    Jiu Kang Wang 2023.01.13 01:01 
     

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    Abhijeet Doiphode
    267
    Reply from developer Abhijeet Doiphode 2023.01.13 06:13
    Thanks for spending time understanding the bot logic, using it and sharing your feedback. Much appreciated!
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