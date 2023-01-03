Continuity EA

Introduction

This EA uses a simple entry based on a moving average and shows the power of position sizing and money management over entry signals.

The trading approach is to grow the account step-by-step reaching a daily trading goal or stopping to trade if the EA exceeds a maximum daily loss. 

Define parameters profit target, maximum daily loss, and stop loss to influence the trading results significantly.

The EA takes long and short trades and uses neither a grid system nor a Martingale approach.

You are responsible for your trading and your account. Please test this EA thoroughly and understand the risk and mechanics of the trading system.

Instruments

Financial instruments to test with: NQ, DAX40, ES

Timeframes: M15, M30, H1

Feedback & Feature requests

If you want to give feedback or if you have ideas to improve the EA feel free to join the group chat:

https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/01624472B31ED901

Parameters

I invite you to test this EA to learn more about the dynamics of choosing position sizes, setting targets, and cutting losses. As a starting point for your backtests, you can use these parameter sets (Account Size 10.000 USD) - current setting files are available in the comment section:

Parameter Description NQ 100 DAX 40
Timeframe The trading interval (chart setting) M15 H1
Position      
Position sizing Fixed no of Lots
Percentage of Capital		  Fixed no of Lots Fixed no of Lots 
Position size in Lots  Number of lots if Position Sizing = Fixed no of Lots  3
Position size in percent of equity  Percent of equity for position size if Position Sizing = Percentage of Capital
Values between 0.1 and 100 allowed 
Entry      
MA length The size of the Moving Average that filters entries  12  28
MA calculation method The kind of Moving average to filter entries (SMA; EMA; Smoothed; Linear Weighted)  Linear Weighted  Linear Weighted
 Money Management      
Daily Loss Limit The maximum you are willing to lose on a day. No more positions are opened if your loss exceeds this amount.
See additional parameters. Can be exceeded in case of gaps or stops that are too large. 
Negative values		  -200  -400
Daily profit target The amount you want to earn each day. No more positions are opened if your profit exceeds this amount.
 175   100
Stop must be less than Daily Loss Limit If set to "true" no position is opened if the position would risk more than your daily loss limit. This is the most restrictive setting. It might reduce your profit potential.  false  false
Stop must be less than Daily Loss Limit + Profit  If set to "true" no position is opened if the position would risk more than your daily loss limit + your profit/loss you already made this day. 
  false  false
Trigger distance from entry to secure break even Distance from entry when the stop is moved to break even  2500  9000
Stop Buffer Distance from break even, e.g. to cover spreads or commissions    100  100
Stop Step  Move the stop further into profit after this amount of Points  1400  2500
Close position for daily profit  Close the open position immediately if the daily profit is reached  false  false
Time Filters       
Start hour Start trading in this hour (in server time)  17 (GMT+2)  9 (GMT+2)
Start Minute   Start trading in this minute of start hour   0  0
Latest Entry Hour  Stop opening positions in this hour (in server time)  22  21
Latest Entry Minute  Stop opening positions in this Minute of Latest entry hour   0  0
Auto Close Trade Hour Close open position in this hour (in server time)   23 23 
Auto Close Trade Minute  Close open position in this minute of Auto Close Hour    55 55 
Entry Filters      
Filter entries with long term MA if "true" entries are filtered with an additional long term MA   false  false
Period of long term MA  length of long term moving average    -  -
Time Frame of long term MA  the time frame of the long term moving average  -   -
Mode of long term MA  The calculation method of the long term moving average   -  -
General Settings       
Magic Number  An unique identifier for this EA     
Comment for trades  Standard comment for trades     


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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Vexora sera
Fatima Zohra Ed Dachraoui
5 (2)
Experts
Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.2 (25)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Microedge Neural Matrix EA
Peter Robert Grange
5 (4)
Experts
MICROEDGE NEURAL MATRIX EA Precision at the Edge of Market Structure LIVE SIGNAL — REAL ACCOUNT PERFORMANCE https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2383765 Follow MicroEdge Neural Matrix EA under real market conditions, including current and historical trades, balance and equity development, drawdown, trading frequency, spreads, liquidity changes, and broker execution. Historical testing demonstrates how the architecture behaved under previous market conditions. The live signal demonstrates how the syst
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