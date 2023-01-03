Continuity EA
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.8
- Updated: 3 January 2023
- Activations: 10
Introduction
This EA uses a simple entry based on a moving average and shows the power of position sizing and money management over entry signals.
You are responsible for your trading and your account. Please test this EA thoroughly and understand the risk and mechanics of the trading system.
Instruments
Timeframes: M15, M30, H1
Feedback & Feature requests
If you want to give feedback or if you have ideas to improve the EA feel free to join the group chat:
Parameters
I invite you to test this EA to learn more about the dynamics of choosing position sizes, setting targets, and cutting losses. As a starting point for your backtests, you can use these parameter sets (Account Size 10.000 USD) - current setting files are available in the comment section:
|Parameter
|Description
|NQ 100
|DAX 40
|Timeframe
|The trading interval (chart setting)
|M15
|H1
|Position
|Position sizing
|Fixed no of Lots
Percentage of Capital
|Fixed no of Lots
|Fixed no of Lots
|Position size in Lots
|Number of lots if Position Sizing = Fixed no of Lots
|3
|3
|Position size in percent of equity
|Percent of equity for position size if Position Sizing = Percentage of Capital
Values between 0.1 and 100 allowed
|-
|-
|Entry
|MA length
|The size of the Moving Average that filters entries
|12
|28
|MA calculation method
|The kind of Moving average to filter entries (SMA; EMA; Smoothed; Linear Weighted)
|Linear Weighted
|Linear Weighted
|Money Management
|Daily Loss Limit
|The maximum you are willing to lose on a day. No more positions are opened if your loss exceeds this amount.
See additional parameters. Can be exceeded in case of gaps or stops that are too large.
Negative values
|-200
|-400
|Daily profit target
|The amount you want to earn each day. No more positions are opened if your profit exceeds this amount.
|175
|100
|Stop must be less than Daily Loss Limit
|If set to "true" no position is opened if the position would risk more than your daily loss limit. This is the most restrictive setting. It might reduce your profit potential.
|false
|false
|Stop must be less than Daily Loss Limit + Profit
|If set to "true" no position is opened if the position would risk more than your daily loss limit + your profit/loss you already made this day.
|false
|false
|Trigger distance from entry to secure break even
|Distance from entry when the stop is moved to break even
|2500
|9000
|Stop Buffer
|Distance from break even, e.g. to cover spreads or commissions
|100
|100
|Stop Step
|Move the stop further into profit after this amount of Points
|1400
|2500
|Close position for daily profit
|Close the open position immediately if the daily profit is reached
|false
|false
|Time Filters
|Start hour
|Start trading in this hour (in server time)
|17 (GMT+2)
|9 (GMT+2)
|Start Minute
|Start trading in this minute of start hour
|0
|0
|Latest Entry Hour
|Stop opening positions in this hour (in server time)
|22
|21
|Latest Entry Minute
|Stop opening positions in this Minute of Latest entry hour
|0
|0
|Auto Close Trade Hour
|Close open position in this hour (in server time)
|23
|23
|Auto Close Trade Minute
|Close open position in this minute of Auto Close Hour
|55
|55
|Entry Filters
|Filter entries with long term MA
|if "true" entries are filtered with an additional long term MA
|false
|false
|Period of long term MA
|length of long term moving average
|-
|-
|Time Frame of long term MA
|the time frame of the long term moving average
|-
|-
|Mode of long term MA
|The calculation method of the long term moving average
|-
|-
|General Settings
|Magic Number
|An unique identifier for this EA
|Comment for trades
|Standard comment for trades