Continuity EA

Introduction

This EA uses a simple entry based on a moving average and shows the power of position sizing and money management over entry signals.

The trading approach is to grow the account step-by-step reaching a daily trading goal or stopping to trade if the EA exceeds a maximum daily loss.





Define parameters profit target, maximum daily loss, and stop loss to influence the trading results significantly.





The EA takes long and short trades and uses neither a grid system nor a Martingale approach.





You are responsible for your trading and your account. Please test this EA thoroughly and understand the risk and mechanics of the trading system.

Instruments



Financial instruments to test with: NQ, DAX40, ES

Timeframes: M15, M30, H1

Feedback & Feature requests If you want to give feedback or if you have ideas to improve the EA feel free to join the group chat: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/01624472B31ED901 Parameters



I invite you to test this EA to learn more about the dynamics of choosing position sizes, setting targets, and cutting losses. As a starting point for your backtests, you can use these parameter sets (Account Size 10.000 USD) - current setting files are available in the comment section: Parameter Description NQ 100 DAX 40 Timeframe The trading interval (chart setting) M15 H1 Position Position sizing Fixed no of Lots

Percentage of Capital Fixed no of Lots Fixed no of Lots Position size in Lots Number of lots if Position Sizing = Fixed no of Lots 3 3 Position size in percent of equity Percent of equity for position size if Position Sizing = Percentage of Capital

Values between 0.1 and 100 allowed - - Entry MA length The size of the Moving Average that filters entries 12 28 MA calculation method The kind of Moving average to filter entries (SMA; EMA; Smoothed; Linear Weighted) Linear Weighted Linear Weighted Money Management Daily Loss Limit The maximum you are willing to lose on a day. No more positions are opened if your loss exceeds this amount.

See additional parameters. Can be exceeded in case of gaps or stops that are too large.

Negative values -200 -400 Daily profit target The amount you want to earn each day. No more positions are opened if your profit exceeds this amount.

175 100 Stop must be less than Daily Loss Limit If set to "true" no position is opened if the position would risk more than your daily loss limit. This is the most restrictive setting. It might reduce your profit potential. false false Stop must be less than Daily Loss Limit + Profit If set to "true" no position is opened if the position would risk more than your daily loss limit + your profit/loss you already made this day.

false false Trigger distance from entry to secure break even Distance from entry when the stop is moved to break even 2500 9000 Stop Buffer Distance from break even, e.g. to cover spreads or commissions 100 100 Stop Step Move the stop further into profit after this amount of Points 1400 2500 Close position for daily profit Close the open position immediately if the daily profit is reached false false Time Filters Start hour Start trading in this hour (in server time) 17 (GMT+2) 9 (GMT+2) Start Minute Start trading in this minute of start hour 0 0 Latest Entry Hour Stop opening positions in this hour (in server time) 22 21 Latest Entry Minute Stop opening positions in this Minute of Latest entry hour 0 0 Auto Close Trade Hour Close open position in this hour (in server time) 23 23 Auto Close Trade Minute Close open position in this minute of Auto Close Hour 55 55 Entry Filters Filter entries with long term MA if "true" entries are filtered with an additional long term MA false false Period of long term MA length of long term moving average - - Time Frame of long term MA the time frame of the long term moving average - - Mode of long term MA The calculation method of the long term moving average - - General Settings Magic Number An unique identifier for this EA Comment for trades Standard comment for trades



