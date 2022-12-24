Binary Options Momentum Signals

SYSTEM INTRODUCTION:

The Binary Options Momentum System Is Specifically Designed For Binary Options Trading. Unlike Other Systems And Indicators That Were Adopted From Other Trading Environments For Binary Options. Little Wonder Why Many Of Such Systems Fail To Make Money . Many End Up Loosing Money For Their Users. A Very Important Fact That Must Be Noted Is The Fact That Application Of Martingale Is not Required. Thus Making It Safer For Traders Usage And Profitability. A Trader Can Use Fixed Trade Amount That She/he Can Afford To Loose And Still Turn Up Profitable In The End. Non Use Of Martingale Also Ensure Very Low Risk . This System Is Equipped With A Test Menu That Allow The User To Easily Run His Own Back Test And Forward Test To Ascertain The Level Of Profitability Of Each Asset. This Capability Enables The User To Focus Attention On Only Those Assets That Are Very Profitable While Avoiding Those That Are Not So Profitable To Maximize Returns. An Important Revelation Is That A User Does Not Need To Trade Multiple Instruments And Assets To Make Money. One Highly Profitable Instrument Which Is Consistent Is Often Enough For Meeting The User’s Financial Trading Objective. Unlike Most Other Indicators Without Testing Capability A User Is Often Left In The Dark As To The Profitability Or Otherwise Of The Indicator. This Particular Indicator Will Show You Test Results That Will Guide Your Further Actions. This Indicators Comes With Its Own Testing Menu And Verifiable Results That Immediately Shows The User The Level Of Profitability On Each Asset Tested. Thus Enabling The User To Avoid Less Profitable Assets While Embracing Assets That Can Provide Maximum Profit.





· Using The Indicator

Having conducted your tests and determine the best asset(s) to trade. You can use the indicator in two ways. One, you can place the indicator on your MT 4 platform and manually trade the signals given by the indicator. The indicator will show you buy and sell arrows accompanied by alert sound and popup alerts on your screen. You can also receive notifications on you phone through the mt4 app. You can also set to receive alert via email.

Secondly, you can automate your trade. To do this you will need to subscribe to MT 2 platform to enable you assess the various binary option brokers on their platform. Once you subscribe to MT 2 platform you can use their various connectors to automate your trade. The signal given by the indicator will automatically place your trade on your prefer broker.

TEST SETTINGS

Focus your test on 1 minutes, 5 minutes and 15 minutes time frames. 3 minute to 5 minutes expiry for 1 minute timeframe, 10 to 15 minutes expiry for 5 minutes time frames and 20 to 30 minutes expiry for 15 minutes timeframes.





GOOD LUCK!!



