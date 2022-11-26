Trend Gap Indicator

A Gap often occurs when the price moves with "strength" in a given direction (either up or down). 

This Gap is formed when, in looking at 3 consecutive candles, the wicks of the 1st and 3rd candles

do not overlap.  When this happens, the indicator creates a rectangle where the Gap is located.

It identifies a zone where the price could potentially go back to (mitigation). 

The Gap/rectangle is mitigated when the price returns and completely covers the rectangle.

Note that the indicator also shows the rectangle that is being form. 


This indicator will help you identify the trend, and it will also show the mitigated/unmitigated Gaps.

A unique feature of this indicator is that you can choose to hide or show the Gaps that have already been mitigated.  Simply select "true" or "false" for mitigation.

Another feature is to choose to have an arrow appear that indicates the direction of the Gaps by selecting "true" or "false" for this feature. 

The user can also choose the colors for the rectangle gaps.


