MJ Auto TP SL TS with Reverse and Hedge Martingale

1. This EA is an auto take profit, stoploss, trailing stop & profit lock with exit strategy (reverse/ hedge) martingale.





2. Suitable for manual trading either on pc chart or mobile trading (when on VPS)





3. Variable input are in pips

4. 1st position will be opened manually by yourself (buy/sell). TP, SL, TS and profit lock will be set thereafter.

5. There are 2 exit strategy if your 1st manual trades (Failed) and goes against your trend.

(a) Reverse Martingale (Sell) is activated when your 1st manual trade (Buy) hit the SL.

(b) Hedge Martingale (Buy) is activated when your 1st manual trade (Buy) hit the SL.

*vice versa when 1st manual trade (Sell) hit the SL.

6. Trailing stop and trailing step is activated when your 1st manual trades goes in your trend but suddenly reversed.

7. Profit Lock is to lock the profit of certain amount of the current multiple orders of the same pair (in percentage). If you open 4 order, it will closed any 2 orders when it reached profit lock (when percentage is put on 50%).

8. Enable Alert

9. Enable Push Notification to your mobile phone for any transactions.

Screenshot of input as below:



