Fortune Gold

Best Robot for all type of traders,

If you are a Swing Trader, Scalper, Intra Day?

It has been designed and created based on the best strategies

Our Robot Change your trading style, Peace of mind assured.      


Exclusive for : XAUUSD, (Gold) Set files Available  ( Can trade All Currency, Metals, indices, Crypto) 

Time Frame : 5 M Recommended ( Work all Time Frames )

Min Deposit : 50 USD Onwards & All Types of Accounts


Unique Features 

Take Profit

Trailing Stop

Close only Profits  (Eg : Enter the Required Profit like 5$, 10$ etc.)

Averaging the Orders and close profit

Super Scalp 1M Time Frame

Single Order Entry & Exit

Note : Contact Me for Set files & EA Optimization 

Telegram : @https://t.me/FortuneVentures

Join Channel :  https://t.me/+15uKeQNWvAMyNWJl



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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Golden Moon Scalper
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
2.5 (6)
Experts
Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
AFTrade Scalper MT4 EA
Achmad Fathoni
5 (2)
Experts
AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
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