Fortune Gold
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- S Gokulanathan
- Sürüm: 2.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Best Robot for all type of traders,
If you are a Swing Trader, Scalper, Intra Day?
It has been designed and created based on the best strategies
Our Robot Change your trading style, Peace of mind assured.
Exclusive for : XAUUSD, (Gold) Set files Available ( Can trade All Currency, Metals, indices, Crypto)
Time Frame : 5 M Recommended ( Work all Time Frames )
Min Deposit : 50 USD Onwards & All Types of Accounts
Unique Features
Take Profit
Trailing Stop
Close only Profits (Eg : Enter the Required Profit like 5$, 10$ etc.)
Averaging the Orders and close profit
Super Scalp 1M Time Frame
Single Order Entry & Exit
Note : Contact Me for Set files & EA Optimization
Telegram : @https://t.me/FortuneVentures
Join Channel : https://t.me/+15uKeQNWvAMyNWJl