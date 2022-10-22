Enc Scalper
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- The Anh Vu
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Requirements
|Trading pairs
|Any pair
|Timeframe
|H1, H4
|Minimum deposit
|$100
|Leverage
|1:100 or above
|Brokers
|Hedging ECN account. Low spreads
Features
- Adjustable inputs: Risk per trade, Pay off, and number of symbols to trade
- Work with market orders
- Stop loss strictly setup for every order
- Auto tracking all position with advanced algorithm of trailing and taking profit
- More than 10 years research in statistics for financial markets
Input Settings
Setting is very simple, suitable for either new EA users or Experts
- Risk per trade
- Number of candles for trailing and lot size calculation
- Magic number
- Number off symbols/Chart opening for trade
Chart Setup
- Open 1H or 4H chart for trading pair/symbols
- Attach the EA to each chart, setup input parameters for each chart
- Turn on the EA (notice live trading and modification input should be turned on