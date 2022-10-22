Enc Scalper

Requirements

Trading pairs Any pair
Timeframe H1, H4
Minimum deposit 
 $100
Leverage
 1:100 or above
Brokers
 Hedging ECN account. Low spreads   


Features

  • Adjustable inputs: Risk per trade, Pay off, and number of symbols to trade
  • Work with market orders
  • Stop loss strictly setup for every order
  • Auto tracking all position with advanced algorithm of trailing and taking profit
  • More than 10 years research in statistics for financial markets

Input Settings

Setting is very simple, suitable for either new EA users or Experts

  • Risk per trade 
  • Number of candles for trailing and lot size calculation 
  • Magic number
  • Number off symbols/Chart opening for trade

Chart Setup

  • Open 1H or 4H chart for trading pair/symbols
  • Attach the EA to each chart, setup input parameters for each chart
  • Turn on the EA (notice live trading and modification input should be turned on




























































Video Enc Scalper
