Trader X79 eurusd IC markets

1

TraderX-79 uses non repainting home made indicatiors to predict the direction of the market. It has been trained over the years with Ai to efficiently predict market movement. Nothing is certain in life so does forex trading, However traderX-79 has managed to be right 70% of the time, And in the 30% of cases when it is wrong, we added a great reverse strategy inside which instantly activates to enable breakeven and not take any loses. This simple trick makes the robot really undefeatable on both backtest and live trading!

TraderX-79 is already optimized and no set files required. Just apply TraderX-79 on eurusd on any timeframe and you are good!!

The minimum deposit is $200 for a 0.01 lot size with 1:500 leverage. An autolot system is included
I recommend to use a 1:500 ECN account with a low spread and a fast VPS.

This EA requires at least 1000 MB (1 GB) of free RAM per chart to work properly.

Apply on EURUSD charts only, TraderX-79 has been optimized for EURUSD other pairs will launch soon


Signals: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/stephenantwi/seller

ADVICE!!

From the series of backtest performed, maximum drawdown for 0.01 initial lot size is $195. so for every increment in lot size max loss should also be adjusted proportionally.

................................

For example 

if initial lot = 0.01

max loss would be = 200

................................

if initial lot = 0.02

max loss would be = 400

..............................................................

if you are facing any challenges, leave a comment or write me in DM

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EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my
EA Black Dragon
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.74 (568)
Experts
EA Black Dragon runs on the trend indicator. The EA opens a deal by indicator color, then there is the opportunity to increase the network of orders or work with stop loss. Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller      Inputs Value  ·       
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Market Reversal Alerts EA
Lee Samson
4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Golden Moon Scalper
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
2.5 (6)
Experts
Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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36356351
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36356351 2024.03.12 22:31 
 

Todos os robôs te a programação para perder tudo e uma gangorra vai pro lado que dá lucro faz o teste por 2bul contra 4sell e me diga pra que lado foi aí você faz a estratégia kkkkk de perder+rápido ou +devagar kkkk

Natali Vandros
600
Natali Vandros 2022.11.10 21:32 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Stephen Antwi
645
Reply from developer Stephen Antwi 2022.11.10 21:35
Use default settings and don't enable buy trades. My test were done with ic market data.
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