Trader X79 eurusd IC markets

1

TraderX-79 uses non repainting home made indicatiors to predict the direction of the market. It has been trained over the years with Ai to efficiently predict market movement. Nothing is certain in life so does forex trading, However traderX-79 has managed to be right 70% of the time, And in the 30% of cases when it is wrong, we added a great reverse strategy inside which instantly activates to enable breakeven and not take any loses. This simple trick makes the robot really undefeatable on both backtest and live trading!

TraderX-79 is already optimized and no set files required. Just apply TraderX-79 on eurusd on any timeframe and you are good!!

The minimum deposit is $200 for a 0.01 lot size with 1:500 leverage. An autolot system is included
I recommend to use a 1:500 ECN account with a low spread and a fast VPS.

This EA requires at least 1000 MB (1 GB) of free RAM per chart to work properly.

Apply on EURUSD charts only, TraderX-79 has been optimized for EURUSD other pairs will launch soon


Signals: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/stephenantwi/seller

ADVICE!!

From the series of backtest performed, maximum drawdown for 0.01 initial lot size is $195. so for every increment in lot size max loss should also be adjusted proportionally.

................................

For example 

if initial lot = 0.01

max loss would be = 200

................................

if initial lot = 0.02

max loss would be = 400

..............................................................

if you are facing any challenges, leave a comment or write me in DM

36356351 2024.03.12 22:31 
 

Todos os robôs te a programação para perder tudo e uma gangorra vai pro lado que dá lucro faz o teste por 2bul contra 4sell e me diga pra que lado foi aí você faz a estratégia kkkkk de perder+rápido ou +devagar kkkk

Natali Vandros
602
Natali Vandros 2022.11.10 21:32 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Stephen Antwi
616
Geliştiriciden yanıt Stephen Antwi 2022.11.10 21:35
Use default settings and don't enable buy trades. My test were done with ic market data.
İncelemeye yanıt