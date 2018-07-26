Theobaldo Mini indice

5

The Robot Theobaldo was built to work with the indicator Bill Williams -> Fractals

Theobald: The Innocent Farmer

Indicated for use in Brazilian Mini Index and Mini Dollar, however it can be used in any market.

It was developed to operate in the market for daytrade, with the closing of positions at the desired time. However, if the user wants to use for swing trade, it's necessary to leave the TimeFilter parameter as 0;

Negotiations are performed when the indicator gives the signal and the signal time and mySpred parameters are met.

The operation is terminated when the profit is reached or when the price reaches the stop loss that was programmed. Other ways to close the operation is to achieve the desired profit on the day, the end of the stipulated time for the operation of the robot or if the reversal signal is chosen.


Results

The images were obtained through the use of backtest with the execution parameter "every tick", all graphical times generate inputs, however one must be aware that the smaller the time the more inputs will be generated.

You must choose the lot correctly according to the currency code you will use. In the cases where most of the tests were performed, the Brazilian indexes were WIN $ and WDO $ (continuous series).


EA Parameters

  • ReverseSignals: Tell the Expert Advisor if you get an opposite sign to close the position and start in the opposite direction;
  • TradeDelay: How many candles wait to perform the operation after the signal;
  • SignalValidTime: How many candles the signal is valid;
  • LotSize: Number of lots (must be proportional to the currency operated)
  • TakeProfit: How many points to get the profit (in pips)
  • StopLoss: How many points for loss in the trade (in pips)
  • UseFractalSL: Use fractals to activate stoploss
  • UseCandleSL: Use Candle to activate stoploss
  • TrailingStop: How many points to start trailling (in pips)
  • TimeFilter: Use time frame? (Recommended for daytrade)
  • TimerStart: Time you want to start operations (HH: MM format)
  • TimerEnd: Time to close operations (HH: MM format) (If there are open positions, these will be closed)
  • MagicNumber: Self-explanatory
  • Slippage: Self-explanatory
  • ProfitDay: Amount to close deals on the day
  • UseFractal: Use Fractal along with the rules of Theobaldo
  • DistanceCandle: Fractal Parameter A
  • buyOut: Fractal Parameter B
  • mySpread: Risk at the entrance with the fractal (Distance in pips the signal until the deal)


Author

Systems developer since 1996, participant in the MQL community since 2014.

Doubts, send me a message.

Reviews 1
superpapaiguilo
217
superpapaiguilo 2019.03.31 03:49 
 

Já tentei tudo que é configuração.. mas...ainda não fiquei milionário! :-)

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Please note that I do not sell this EA through any third-party resellers, affiliates, or alternative distribution channels. Monitoring -  Live signal Public channel - Here This EA trades two symbols and looks for short-term imbalance between them. When the symbols move differently from their normal relationship, the EA can open trades and close them when the imbalance becomes smaller. This is not a grid EA. This is not martingale. The EA does not open many recovery orders. It uses only 1 positio
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.78 (129)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
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4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
The Gold Phantom
Profalgo Limited
4.7 (44)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  --> DOWNLOAD ALL SET FILES WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW (from 399$ only) : Choose 1 EA for Free! (limited to 2 trade accounts numbers, any of my EAs except UBS) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Live Signal 2 !! THE GOLD PHANTOM IS HERE !! After the massive success of The Gold Reaper, I'm extremely proud to introduce its powerful brother: The Gold Phantom , a pure, no-nonsense breako
Onyx MT5
Aliaksandr Chupryna
5 (1)
Experts
"Onyx MT5" is a specialized MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (gold) when daily levels are broken. The strategy is based on automatically determining the previous day's high and low, for which Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders are placed. Each trade is accompanied by a stop loss, take profit, and a customizable trailing stop, which dynamically adjusts the stop loss level following the price. Support: We're always available at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/ebenezers .
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
Experts
ArtQuant Gold — Multi-Module Expert Advisor for XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold is an automated trading system developed exclusively for Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA combines multiple independent trading modules with centralized portfolio management, exposure limits, execution filters, virtual trade management and account-protection tools. It is designed for traders who want a dedicated XAUUSD system without having to configure individual indicators or internal strategy parameters. ArtQuant Gold su
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superpapaiguilo
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superpapaiguilo 2019.03.31 03:49 
 

Já tentei tudo que é configuração.. mas...ainda não fiquei milionário! :-)

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