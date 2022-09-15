OT3 pattern Finder
- Experts
- Roy Mutethia Murianki
- Versione: 2.0
- Aggiornato: 22 settembre 2022
- Attivazioni: 20
This Advisor fully automates the trading system based on the “Pattern-123” indicator.After you make purchase consider asking the seller for source code
- The EA has a built-in indicator already and does not need its presence which is able to detect 123 pattern and engulfing pattern to make its trade,meanwhile you can use the strategy to advance your own way after you receive the source code
- It works on any financial instruments (Forex, Metals, Indices, Commodities, Crypto). The main condition for profitable trading is that the instrument must be highly volatile.
- The EA checks the appearance of Pattern-123 at the opening of a new bar, however it also tracks changes in the market several times inside the bar (trailing,martigale).
- When a new Pattern-123 appears, the EA places a pending stop-order for the breakdown of point #2. This order can be executed and turn into a market one. Or this order can be removed if the signal is canceled.
- StopLoss can be se set to a fixed value.
- TakeProfit with a fixed value
- The EA also has the ability to trail a profitable position with atr
- The EA will automatically recognize 5 and 4 digit quotes. You set the parameters in a 4-digit format,
- The Ea has the ability to filter out trend with awesome oscillator and moving average oscillator