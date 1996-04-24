Sunrise SMT Divergence MT5

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    TDINVEST LLP

    TDINVEST LLP

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  • Version: 1.5
  • Activations: 20

Make no mistake, this is not just another indicator; it's much more than that!

Welcome to a groundbreaking approach! Sunrise Divergence is not just another tool; it represents a deep understanding in how market dynamics are analyzed and traded. This indicator is crafted for traders who seek to navigate the markets with precision, leveraging the powerful concept of asset correlation, both positive and negative, to unveil trading opportunities that many overlook.

In the markets, understanding the intricate relation between correlated assets can be the key to unlocking significant advantages. Whether these correlations are positive, where assets move in tandem, or negative, where they move in opposite directions, the ability to identify and exploit these relationships is what sets Sunrise Divergence apart. It's about making informed decisions based on the synchronous movements of assets, tapping into a deeper layer of market insight that goes beyond the surface fluctuations.


Why Focus on Correlation?

The rationale behind focusing on highly correlated assets, either positively or negatively, is rooted in the concept of market efficiency. Correlated assets often share common drivers, whether they be economic indicators, geopolitical events, or sector-specific news. By analyzing these relationships, traders can anticipate movements in one asset based on the movements of another, thereby gaining an edge in their trading strategy.


Sunrise Divergence elevates this concept by providing a sophisticated yet user-friendly tool that identifies these correlations in real-time. This approach is particularly powerful because it allows traders to:

  • Spot Divergence Early: Identify when two correlated assets begin to diverge, signaling potential reversal or continuation opportunities.
  • Hedge Effectively: Use the knowledge of negative correlations to hedge positions, reducing risk without sacrificing potential returns.
  • Capitalize on Market Dynamics: Positive correlations can indicate broader market movements, enabling traders to ride the wave of momentum with confidence.


Unique Features of Sunrise Divergence

Sunrise Divergence stands out by offering features that are meticulously designed to enhance your trading experience:

  • No Lag, No Recalculation: Alerts generated by Sunrise Divergence are definitive. Once an alert is triggered, it remains on the chart, providing clear, actionable signals without the ambiguity of repainting or recalculating.
  • Backtest Capability on Dual Assets: A standout feature is the ability to backtest strategies on two currencies simultaneously on MT4. This direct testing capability simplifies the analysis across different pairs, stocks, indices, and more, making strategy development process both efficient and effective.
  • Smart Stop Loss Alerts: Protect your trades with intelligently calculated stop loss alerts, adding an extra layer of security to trading decisions.
  • Strong False Signals Filter: Prioritizing quality over quantity, it avoids inundating users with signals for every minor divergence. Instead, it concentrates on signals that truly matter..


Settings

Sunrise Divergence is designed with flexibility in mind, allowing traders to tailor the settings to their specific needs:

  • SecondSymbol Input: Alerts are received only for this second symbol, not the symbol in the main chart. This approach is crucial for backtesting the indicator. For example, when trading EURUSD vs GBPUSD, two charts are opened. On the EURUSD chart, alerts for GBPUSD are received, since it is designated as the SecondSymbol and vice versa.
  • Inverse Option: Adjust analysis for inversely correlated assets, enhancing strategies that involve trading pairs with opposite movements.


Leveraging Correlation in Trading

By employing Sunrise Divergence, traders can open separate charts for each asset of interest, using the SecondSymbol setting to monitor correlated assets efficiently. This method ensures a streamlined approach to spotting trading opportunities, whether you're analyzing direct correlations like EURUSD and GBPUSD, or any USD-X pairs, or at the opposite, exploring inverse relationships such as EURUSD and USDCHF, or any X-USD pair against the Dollar Index.


    IMPORTANT:

    Divergence trading requires an understanding of market dynamics, structures, and asset correlation. It's a strategy that looks into how markets relate and move, which can be complex for beginners. A basic knowledge of how assets interact is crucial to use divergences effectively.

    For newcomers or those with little experience, starting with simpler strategies is advisable. A beginner-friendly and more affordable one that lays a good foundation in trading can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/112683. This approach allows for a gradual build-up of trading skills and market understanding.

    Please note that the Sunrise SMT Divergence version for MT5 cannot be backtested. For backtesting capabilities, kindly visit the following link to access and download the MT4 version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/112795.


    Non exhaustive list of positively correlated assets (normal settings):

    • EURUSD vs GBPUSD
    • AUDUSD vs NZDUSD
    • Gold vs Silver
    • Dow Jones vs S&P, Nasdaq, Dax
    • Crude vs Brent
    • USD-X Pair vs Dollar Index 
    • Tech Stocks vs Nasdaq
    • Google vs Facebook
    • BTC vs ETH

    Non exhaustive list of negatively correlated assets (inverse = True):

    • EURUSD vs USDCHF
    • X-USD Pair vs Dollar Index
    • Gold, Silver vs Dollar Index
    • High-Yield Bonds vs US Treasury Bonds


    FAQ

    Q: Are updates and technical support available for the SD Indicator?

    A: Updates will be periodically released to improve functionality and adapt to market changes. I'll very soon release a complete Guide on how to use it, so do not hesitate to reach out and will share it as soon as it's ready.


    Q: What kind of after-sale support is available for the SD Indicator?  

    A: After-sale support is limited to errors and bugs, a Telegram group link is provided in my profile description for community support and discussion (for both UTT and SD). 


    Q: Can the activation limit be extended beyond 20 local machines?

    A: Due to MQL5's policy, the activation limit for the SD Indicator is capped at 20 local machines, this limit cannot be extended. Additionally, no files will be shared to bypass this restriction.


    Q: How can I try out the SD Indicator before deciding to purchase?

    A: For those interested in evaluating the SD Indicator's performance, please use the backtesting features on MT4 to get an overview before taking any decisions.


    Q: Can I request a refund for the SD Trader Indicator if it does not meet my expectations?

    A: Due to MQL5's strict no-refund policy after installation, I strongly advise against purchasing if there is any doubt regarding the product's suitability for your trading needs. Additionally, this indicator is not advised for beginners.




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    Indicators
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    Indicators
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