Average Trader

An MT4 expert advisor which acts as a manual, automatic or hybrid trading tool.

The base idea behind this EA is making short-lived, small-profit trades and when entering in the wrong direction use averaging down or up.


Recommended environment

Market: FOREX

Symbols: EURUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD or EURCAD

Chart timeframe: 30M

Leverage: 1:100

Minimum deposit units: 1000

My broker: Teletrade

Must run 24/7 so a VPS or a dedicated PC should be used to run your MetaTrader4 terminal.

One chart per terminal.


Strategies used:

For auto-trading it uses a lower-timeframe momentum following strategy via the Sven signal.

For managing the trades the strategy is averaging up(for SELL) and down(for BUY).


The Sven signal

It's a simple momentum following algorithm which looks for consecutive rising/falling close prices on the given timeframe.


Settings

Trade Settings

MagicNumber - The unique number used to internally identify trades launched by the EA on the current chart.

TradeComment - The comment to leave on the trade

TradingStyle - Conservative or aggressive. This affects the size of the order. Conservative = 0.01 and aggressive = 0.02 lots per 1000 available in balance.

TargetProfitPips - The target profit in pips for trades.

AutoSafetyTradesEnabled - A safety trade is a trade performed when averaging the price closer to the current price. Having this setting enabled allows the EA to automatically launch safety trades.

PipDeviationToOpenSafetyTrades - The distance in pips in the losing direction of the initial trade at which to launch safety trades.

MaxNumberOfTrades - The maximum number of trades the system can do when averaging.

AlertOnTradeClosed - If true then display an alert whenever a trade is complete.

BuyEnabled - If false then disable BUY trades(both on manual and automatic trades).

SellEnabled - If false then disable SELL trades(both on manual and automatic trades).

MinBalanceToStartTrade - The minimum balance required before launching a trade.

MinEquityToStartTrade - The minimum equity required before launching a trade

MaxSpreadToStartTrade - The maximum value of the spread at which a trade can be launched.

Sven Signal Settings

SvenSignalEnabled - This enables launching trades automatically when getting a signal from Sven.

SvenSignalNumBars - The number of previous bars to check.

SvenSignalTimeframe - The timeframe to look into.

SvenSignalReversed - If true then the signals are reversed(eg. if Sven says BUY then launch a SELL).

My settings

The default settings.


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GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
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