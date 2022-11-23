Average Trader

An MT4 expert advisor which acts as a manual, automatic or hybrid trading tool.

The base idea behind this EA is making short-lived, small-profit trades and when entering in the wrong direction use averaging down or up.


Recommended environment

Market: FOREX

Symbols: EURUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD or EURCAD

Chart timeframe: 30M

Leverage: 1:100

Minimum deposit units: 1000

My broker: Teletrade

Must run 24/7 so a VPS or a dedicated PC should be used to run your MetaTrader4 terminal.

One chart per terminal.


Strategies used:

For auto-trading it uses a lower-timeframe momentum following strategy via the Sven signal.

For managing the trades the strategy is averaging up(for SELL) and down(for BUY).


The Sven signal

It's a simple momentum following algorithm which looks for consecutive rising/falling close prices on the given timeframe.


Settings

Trade Settings

MagicNumber - The unique number used to internally identify trades launched by the EA on the current chart.

TradeComment - The comment to leave on the trade

TradingStyle - Conservative or aggressive. This affects the size of the order. Conservative = 0.01 and aggressive = 0.02 lots per 1000 available in balance.

TargetProfitPips - The target profit in pips for trades.

AutoSafetyTradesEnabled - A safety trade is a trade performed when averaging the price closer to the current price. Having this setting enabled allows the EA to automatically launch safety trades.

PipDeviationToOpenSafetyTrades - The distance in pips in the losing direction of the initial trade at which to launch safety trades.

MaxNumberOfTrades - The maximum number of trades the system can do when averaging.

AlertOnTradeClosed - If true then display an alert whenever a trade is complete.

BuyEnabled - If false then disable BUY trades(both on manual and automatic trades).

SellEnabled - If false then disable SELL trades(both on manual and automatic trades).

MinBalanceToStartTrade - The minimum balance required before launching a trade.

MinEquityToStartTrade - The minimum equity required before launching a trade

MaxSpreadToStartTrade - The maximum value of the spread at which a trade can be launched.

Sven Signal Settings

SvenSignalEnabled - This enables launching trades automatically when getting a signal from Sven.

SvenSignalNumBars - The number of previous bars to check.

SvenSignalTimeframe - The timeframe to look into.

SvenSignalReversed - If true then the signals are reversed(eg. if Sven says BUY then launch a SELL).

My settings

The default settings.


