Roaring

ONLY 30 PEOPLE CAN BUY THIS EA, AFTER IT WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE.

ROARING is a very good long-term investment designed for EURUSD H1. It's incorporated 8 different strategies. Each strategy is independent.
This system integrates more than 12 indicators and filters, and has its own TP and SL. It works with all brokers, no matter the quote, execution speed, fees, spread.

This EA is using strong recurrences of the past to take position and achieve a high success rate. Roaring was optimized using the program Tick Data Set 2 (Dukascopy ticksdata)

Info:

  • Working symbol EURUSD
  • Working Timeframe: HI
  • Min deposit: $300 
  •  Min leverage 1:50 

Features:

  • No martingale
  • No Grid
  • No averaging
  • No dangerous methods of money management are used
  • Hard stop loss and take profit for each position
  • Not sensitive to broker conditions
  • Easy to install 

Please do not hesitate to contact me, if you have any questions ! Happy trading !!


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Smart Funded EA is an expert advisor designed to pass the HFT challenges of prop firms that allow its use. If you are interested to use an EA for live accounts or classic porp firms please check Smart Gold Hunter . You can also check Smart Gold Hunter live signal here You can check my blog post about HFT Prop firms before buying a challenge. Do I need to back-test? You do not need to backtest, and demo servers that you backtest will not give the real results since HFT prop firms servers and
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
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Upside down
Pauline Flory
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Welcome to Upside Down ! Upside Down   is a   powerful   indicator that gives   the perfect   trading opportunities and a clear indication of the market. Upside Down   has been created to be as simple as possible. Arrows are calculated based on   ASC Trend   and   customs indicators . Signals appear without delay at the end of a candle, if it has tested the level.  The signals do not overdraw. THE BENEFIT: Easily to enter in buy position/sell position Intuitive directional arrows by colors
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