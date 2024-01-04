Roaring

ONLY 30 PEOPLE CAN BUY THIS EA, AFTER IT WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE.

ROARING is a very good long-term investment designed for EURUSD H1. It's incorporated 8 different strategies. Each strategy is independent.
This system integrates more than 12 indicators and filters, and has its own TP and SL. It works with all brokers, no matter the quote, execution speed, fees, spread.

This EA is using strong recurrences of the past to take position and achieve a high success rate. Roaring was optimized using the program Tick Data Set 2 (Dukascopy ticksdata)

Info:

  • Working symbol EURUSD
  • Working Timeframe: HI
  • Min deposit: $300 
  •  Min leverage 1:50 

Features:

  • No martingale
  • No Grid
  • No averaging
  • No dangerous methods of money management are used
  • Hard stop loss and take profit for each position
  • Not sensitive to broker conditions
  • Easy to install 

Please do not hesitate to contact me, if you have any questions ! Happy trading !!


