Ea Tw79 Scalping Cci Signal

This product creates a scalping strategy using the signals of the cci indicator by determining the strength and direction of the trend with the macd indicator with different period options (mtf).





Parameter descriptions:





Low lot: Indicates the lowest lot amount.





High lot: Indicates the highest lot amount.





Stop loss: Calculates the stop loss level in pips.





Take profit: Calculates the earnings level in pips.





Trailing stop: Calculates the trailing stop level in pips.





Trailing step: Indicates the progress step of the trailing stop level in pips.





Trend macd mtf: Offers a variety of optimizations to detect the best trend strength in the next periods for opening a trade in the direction of the trend. It includes a constant (12-26-9) parameter.





Cci signal period: It expresses the average of cci to be calculated.





Cci buy set level: Indicates the cci level to be entered for purchase transactions.





Cci sell sell level: Indicates the cci level to be entered for sales transactions.







