Ea Tw79 Scalping Cci Signal
Hello;
This product creates a scalping strategy using the signals of the cci indicator by determining the strength and direction of the trend with the macd indicator with different period options (mtf).
Parameter descriptions:
Low lot: Indicates the lowest lot amount.
High lot: Indicates the highest lot amount.
Stop loss: Calculates the stop loss level in pips.
Take profit: Calculates the earnings level in pips.
Trailing stop: Calculates the trailing stop level in pips.
Trailing step: Indicates the progress step of the trailing stop level in pips.
Trend macd mtf: Offers a variety of optimizations to detect the best trend strength in the next periods for opening a trade in the direction of the trend. It includes a constant (12-26-9) parameter.
Cci signal period: It expresses the average of cci to be calculated.
Cci buy set level: Indicates the cci level to be entered for purchase transactions.
Cci sell sell level: Indicates the cci level to be entered for sales transactions.