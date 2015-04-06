Multiple of 5 in jap GotoBi

■About Multiple of 5 in jap Gotobi

A Gotobi is a day that has a 5 or 10 in it.
In other words, "the 5th, 10th, 15th, 20th, 25th, and 30th".
According to Japanese business custom, the demand for funds increases on Gotobi.

The middle rate is determined by banks at 9:55 a.m. on every business day (Japan Standard Time).
The exchange rate at which the bank settles the transaction on that day is the value of the exchange rate.
The higher the rate, the more profitable it is for the bank if the dollar appreciates or depreciates against the yen.
Therefore, it is said that the dollar tends to appreciate against the yen at 9:55 a.m. on the 5th, 10th, 15th, 20th, 25th, and 30th of each Gotobi, when the middle price of the day is determined.

■Days on which trading will not be performed
Entry will not be made on the following days.
When the 50th day falls on a Saturday or Sunday
・The year-end and New Year holidays (December 21 through January 4)

■Currency Pairs
USDJPY is recommended.
Other currencies will not offer any benefits.

■Time frame
Entry and settlement are made at predetermined times, so any time frame can be used.

Parameter Description
Initial lot
When the compound interest function is not used, entry is made with the number of lots set here.
When the compound interest function is used, entry is not made with a fixed initial lot, but with the formula (1) below.

Compound interest on/off
true→Compound interest function is turned "on".
The lot size is set based on the calculation in ① below.
false→Compound interest function is turned "OFF".
The initial lot is always entered, unaffected by the amount of margin.
Margin Step Amount
This amount is used in the calculation of ① below.

Lot calculation formula for compound interest
Balance ÷ Margin Step Amount × Initial Lot...①)
Example) Initial lot ...0.1
       Margin step amount ...100,000
Balance is 100,000 → Lot is 0.1
   Balance is 200,000 → Lot is 0.2
*The maximum number of lots depends on each firm.

■Back-test results
The automated trading system is capable of continuously showing good performance.
The back-test results are shown with high leverage for reference.
Please keep in mind that the basic principle is to operate the system with low leverage.
Below are the single year results for 10 years.
Margin 1000$, Compound interest on, Initial lot 0.5 Margin, step amount 1000$, Spread 16 points

            P/L    Win   PF
2012   +341%   64%  2.44
2013   +648%   59%  1.85
2014   +288%   59%  2.17
2015   +102%   50%  1.01
2016   +174%   55%  1.22
2017   +103%   53%  1.01
2018   +137%   58%  1.19
2019   +117%   59%  1.12
2020   +100%   54%  1.00
2021   +214%   61%  2.33

2012-2021 +52528% 57% 1.43

*Screenshot shows the following results.
(1) Margin 1000$, compounding on, initial lot 0.1, margin step 1000$, spread 16 points
(2) Margin 1000$, compounding on, initial lot 0.5, margin step 1000$, spread 16 points

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UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
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