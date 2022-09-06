Dragon Rally Sniper USDJPY 5min

--- ! Last 8 copies left free. Next there will be a price $30 ! ---

DRAGON RALLY SNIPER EA (USD/JPY 5min)

  • NO MARTINGALES
  • NO CUMULATE ORDERS
  • NO PARTIAL CLOSURES OR HEDGING
  • NO CONFUSIONAL PARAMETERS, MULTI-CHARTS OR MULTI TIMEFRAME
  • NOT OVER-FIT OR COMPLICATED AND RISKY STATEGIES THAT CRASH AFTER FEW DAYS

     

    DESCRIPTION:

    The idea behind this system is very simple: identifies break-outs in price levels and starts trade on the pull-backs. It works perfectly on the USD/JPY cross with a 5-minute time-frame where the price often makes so-called "rallies" after reaching certain key levels and obviously brings a lot of satisfaction when it is hit. This system specializes in doing exactly that, that is, identifying key levels in the price and positioning itself in favor of rallies (both long and short) and manages to do it well thanks to years of studies and experience we have on this cross, after years of doing various re-tests and optimizations we managed to find the right combination of indicators and conditions suitable for trading with this strategy, a real gem!

    This expert has been designed to work on USDJPY cross with a 5-minute time-frame, we do not recommend using it on other markets or other time-frames because the settings of the indicators and pattern finders are suitable for this type of market with this time-frame.Let us know if you want this kind of strategic approach adapted on other pairs or other timeframes, we will be happy to accommodate you.

     

    EXPLANATION: 

    What is a “rally” in the financial markets? The rally is a strong and quick rise in the price of the asset, it is usually used only in indices and shares but we also use it to indicate strong downward movements in Forex because remember that crosses in Forex are bidirectional so if the value of a currency goes down, that of the other goes up. If traded well, these rallies bring great satisfaction, and this is exactly what this trading system does! In the screenshots you can see typical Rallies on USDJPY 20min hit by our system.

    We have been working on this system for more than a year (from April 2021) and after many tests and optimizations we have also launched it live on our real accounts sice June 2022, obtaining great satisfaction even in conditions of extreme volatility that there have been in recent months. The results of the backtests are shown in screenshots considering a hypothetical capital of 2000 € with size fixed 0.1, leverage 1:100, holds up drawdown very well. The StopLoss is set to 60 pips and the TakeProfit to 135 pips, we advise not to change these settings if you do not know what you are doing because these are the optimal parameters for this type of "operativity". The system has also set entry cut-off times to avoid false signals during the low volatility "dead market sessions" which are from 22:00 PM to 03:00 AM (UTC + 2 Berlin). If you are in different time zones you can change them in the input settings before starting the EA. Once you have purchased the license for the Dragon Rally Snipe EA we are available for any kind of request, assistance or info.

     

    SETUP AND RECOMMENDATIONS:

    We recommend to not change the default input parameters if you dont know what are you doing. Just change the entry limit times according to your UTC. Minimum risk setup example: Initial cap: 2000 , lotsize: 0.1, leverage 1:100 and you could increase the size by 0.1 for every €1000 you decide to invest. You can download free the demo-version available for some days to test and try it. Feel free to contact us if you need help.

     

                                                                                       

                                                                                            BECOME THE DRAGON OF THE MARKETS!   


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    Experts
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    Experts
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    Experts
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    Experts
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    Experts
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    5 (2)
    Experts
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    Valentina Zhuchkova
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    Experts
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    Experts
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    MQL TOOLS SL
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    Experts
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