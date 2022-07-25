Dragon Swing EURUSD 20min





DRAGON SWING EA (for EUR/USD 20 minutes)

--- Last 5 copies left free. Next there will be a price 30$ ---

NO MARTINGALES

NO CUMULATE ORDERS

NO PARTIAL CLOSURES OR HEDGING

NO CONFUSIONAL PARAMETERS, MULTI-CHARTS OR MULTI TIMEFRAME

NOT OVER-FIT OR COMPLICATED AND RISKY STATEGIES THAT CRASH AFTER FEW DAYS



This is a healty, simple, durable and solid Expert Advisor. Suitable and simple to use also for beginners with little capital.





DESCRIPTION:

The strategy of this expert advisor is to operate during the "lateral phases" of the market following the swings in the price range. Just as if a dragon is trying to "eat" the price pattern by swinging with its body and long tail. This is why we decided to call it the "dragon swing " and it was one of our first historical trading systems and this also inspired our name and our slogan.

This expert has been designed to work on EUR/USD cross with a 20-minute time-frame, we do not recommend using it on other markets or other time-frames because the settings of the indicators and pattern finders are suitable for this type of market with this time-frame.The EUR/USD cross is perfect for this kind of strategy cause it has many phases of this type but it can become difficult for the human eye to identify, predict and trade in it. This is why our system exists and definitively solves the problem!

We will soon publish EA that work with this same type of strategy adapted to "operativity" of other markets. Let us know if you need this kind of strategy approach on some another pairs or particular markets, we will be happy to help you.





EXPLANATION:



This system was devised and created in December 2020,constantly re-tested and optimized until May 2022 when it was launched live and it is giving us excellent results. It is very solid and strong even in the "out of sample" and "walk forward" stress tests we did, as you can see it holds up in all market conditions (calm, panic, pandemic, war, inflation, high and low volatility etc). it is also suitable for those with small capital. The exit level of the trades change for each open position (maximum SL and TP however remains set at 115 and 150 ) because system is able to identify by itself when it is the right price and time to close the trade so we recommend you to not change these settings in the inputs if you don't know what you are doing, don't worry, the bot is already designed and set to work as well as possible.

The system has also set entry cut-off times to avoid false signals during the low volatility "dead market sessions" which are from 22:30 PM to 03:00 AM (UTC + 2 Berlin). If you are in different time zones you can change them in the input settings before starting the EA.

As you can see in the screenshots of backtests, it works well even with a small initial capital of 1000 euros, with 0.2 fixed size, the drawdowns stats are quite low. After purchasing the license for the Dragon Swing EA you will always be assisted and we are always available for requests, info or assistance. If you need advice on proper Money Management that suits your needs, contact us, we are always available to help.





SETUP AND RECOMMENDATIONS:



We recommend to not change the default input parameters if you dont know what are you doing. Just change the entry limit times according to your UTC. Example basic set-up with minimum risk: Initial cap: €1000 , lotsize: 0.2, leverage 1:100 and you could increase the size by 0.1 for every €1000 you decide to invest. You can download free the demo-version available for some days to test and try it. Feel free to contact us if you need help.





BECOME THE DRAGON OF THE MARKETS!



























