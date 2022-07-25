Dragon Swing EURUSD 20min

---  Last 5 copies left free. Next there will be  a price 30$ ---

 DRAGON SWING EA (for EUR/USD 20 minutes)

  • NO MARTINGALES
  • NO CUMULATE ORDERS
  • NO PARTIAL CLOSURES OR HEDGING
  • NO CONFUSIONAL PARAMETERS, MULTI-CHARTS OR MULTI TIMEFRAME
  • NOT OVER-FIT OR COMPLICATED AND RISKY STATEGIES THAT CRASH AFTER FEW DAYS

This is a healty, simple, durable and solid Expert Advisor. Suitable and simple to use also for beginners with little capital.


DESCRIPTION:

The strategy of this expert advisor is to operate during the "lateral phases" of the market following the swings in the price range. Just as if a dragon is trying to "eat" the price pattern by swinging with its body and long tail. This is why we decided to call it the "dragon swing " and it was one of our first historical trading systems and this also inspired our name and our slogan. 

This expert has been designed to work on EUR/USD cross with a 20-minute time-frame, we do not recommend using it on other markets or other time-frames because the settings of the indicators and pattern finders are suitable for this type of market with this time-frame.The EUR/USD cross is perfect for this kind of strategy cause it has many phases of this type but it can become difficult for the human eye to  identify, predict and trade in it. This is why our system exists and definitively solves the problem!

We will soon publish EA that work with this same type of strategy adapted to "operativity" of other markets. Let us know if you need this kind of strategy approach on some another pairs or particular markets, we will be happy to help you.


EXPLANATION:

This system was devised and created in December 2020,constantly re-tested and optimized until May 2022 when it was launched live and it is giving us excellent results. It is very solid and strong even in the "out of sample" and "walk forward" stress tests we did, as you can see it  holds up in all market conditions (calm, panic, pandemic, war, inflation, high and low volatility etc). it is also suitable for those with small capital. The exit level of the trades change for each open position (maximum SL and TP however remains set at 115 and 150 ) because system is able to  identify by itself when it is the right price and time to close the trade so we recommend  you to not change these settings in the inputs if you don't know what you are doing, don't worry, the bot is already designed and set to work as well as possible.

The system has also set entry cut-off times to avoid false signals during the low volatility "dead market sessions" which are from 22:30 PM to 03:00 AM (UTC + 2 Berlin). If you are in different time zones you can change them in the input settings before starting the EA.

As you can see in the screenshots of backtests, it works well even with a small initial capital of 1000 euros, with 0.2 fixed size, the drawdowns stats are quite low. After purchasing the license for the Dragon Swing EA  you will always be assisted and we are always available for requests, info or assistance. If you need advice on proper Money Management that suits your needs, contact us, we are always available to help.  


SETUP AND RECOMMENDATIONS:

We recommend to not change the default input parameters if you dont know what are you doing. Just change the entry limit times according to your UTC. Example basic set-up with minimum risk: Initial cap: €1000 , lotsize: 0.2, leverage 1:100 and you could increase the size by 0.1 for every €1000 you decide to invest. You can download free the demo-version available for some days to test and try it. Feel free to contact us if you need help.


                                                                              BECOME THE DRAGON OF THE MARKETS!








Recommended products
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - designed to open trades! This is a trading robot that uses special innovative and advanced algorithms to calculate its values, Your Assistant in the World of Financial Markets. Use our set of indicators from the SolarTrade Suite series to better choose the moment to launch this robot. Check out our other products from the SolarTrade Suite series at the bottom of the description. Do you want to confidently navigate the world of inves
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.88 (16)
Experts
Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
Malaysian Support and Resistance
Januaries Mwaka Mawioo
Experts
Classic SNR MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor | Multi-Symbol Support & Resistance Trading with Trend-Based Logic Overview Classic SNR Breakout EA is a professional trading robot that identifies structural Support & Resistance levels using daily swing points and executes trades based on H1 price action relative to these levels. The EA applies   dual logic : in an uptrend, it sells on H1 rejection below an SNR level; in a downtrend, it buys on H1 rejection above an SNR level. Breakout confirmations are
Maximas e Minimas
Lucas Ricardo Almeida Muniz
Experts
LUCRAM EA 2.01 — Configurable Trading Robot for MetaTrader 5 LUCRAM EA is an automated trading robot developed for MetaTrader 5. It allows traders to create different trading configurations by combining high-and-low strategies, moving averages, technical indicators, market filters, and customizable exit rules. The robot can open buy positions, sell positions, or trade in both directions. It is suitable for testing Day Trading and Swing Trading strategies across different financial instruments an
Eldorado Scalper
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Eldorado Scalper: A Premium Algorithm for Trading XAUUSD Eldorado Scalper is a multidimensional algorithmic system designed for selective gold trading (XAUUSD) on the M5 timeframe. The approach is based on market matrix analysis, which combines price dynamics, momentum, volatility, liquidity, and session structure. Trading Logic Live Signal The system doesn't react to chaotic movements, but filters out market noise. Its goal is not to maximize the number of trades, but to pinpoint structured opp
Gold Recovery Pro by Wahla
Umer Shahzad
Experts
Gold Recovery Pro by Wahla Gold Recovery Pro by Wahla is a professional, fully automated Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) trading. It combines high-speed execution with an advanced recovery-based strategy to manage market movements dynamically while providing flexible risk control options. The EA features a unique Validation Mode System , allowing traders to select the trading intensity according to their risk preference and account size. Validation Modes Low Mode Designed f
FREE
Neural Bitcoin Impulse
Denys Babiak
Experts
Introducing Neural Bitcoin Impulse - an innovative trading bot created using neural network training technology on voluminous market data sets. The built-in mathematical model of artificial intelligence searches for the potential impulse of each next market bar and uses the resulting patterns of divergence and convergence between the predictive indicators and the price to form high-precision reversal points for opening trading positions. The trading robot is based on the Neural Bar Impulse ind
Impuls Pro
Sergey Batudayev
Experts
The EA’s strategy is based on  Swing trading , with entries after sharp impulses calculated by the iPump indicator. The advisor has the ability to open manual trades with automatic support – for a downtrend ↓ we enter a trade after a corrective rise in the price, the asset falls into the overbought zone, we sell along the trend. – for an uptrend ↑, we enter a trade after a corrective fall in the price, the asset falls into the oversold zone, we buy along the trend. When trading on the selected
Aurum Intraday EA
Rodrigo Leonardo Favreau Giuliodoro
Experts
Aurum Intraday EA – Advanced Gold Trading Algorithm The Aurum Intraday EA is a powerful automated trading system designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) traders who want to capture strong intraday movements while maintaining full control over risk and strategy configuration. Built with a robust algorithm and optimized for H1 and H4 timeframes (H4 recommended) , this Expert Advisor is capable of identifying high-probability opportunities in the gold market and executing trades with precision and
BTC Breakout Scalper No Grid No Martingale
Huu Loi Ly
Experts
Strategy Overview BTC Breakout Scalper Pro is a breakout scalper for BTCUSD M1 that places pending stop orders at high-volatility breakout points, confirmed by RSI filter (12/88 extremes) and ADX M15 ≥ 20 (trending market only). The EA does NOT use martingale, grid, or hedging. Each trade is a single position with predefined SL/TP based on price percentage. Position size scales with account equity via the built-in Smart_Lots algorithm — bounded by your chosen MaxLots cap (.set file). Backtest Re
ValeriaZen
Dieter Koelbl
Experts
Valeria Zen V4.4 — Smart Grids. Statistical Edge. Built-in Protection. Valeria Zen is a professional multi-pair mean reversion grid EA for MetaTrader 5. It exploits the proven statistical tendency of currency prices to revert to their mean, using intelligent grid averaging with velocity-aware position management and a layered protection system. Important: Contact me after buying to get the PDF manual. Fresh Live Signal: Click here Special entry pricing of 99€ — price will increase to 299€ after
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.16 (43)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signals - Track real performa
Trade bot Smartic
Dmytro Merenko
Experts
ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features: Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions. Automatically opens an
PSAR Expert Extended MT5
Alexander Fedosov
Experts
This robot operates based on the Parabolic SAR indicator. Verion for MetaTrader4 here . The advanced EA version includes the following changes and improvements: The EA behavior has been monitored on various account types and in different conditions (fixed/floating spread, ECN/cent accounts, etc.) The EA functionality has been expanded. Features better flexibility and efficiency, better monitoring of open positions. Works on both 4 and 5 digits brokers. The EA does not use martingale, grid or arb
Aklamavo RSI Crossover Advanced Robot
Sylvester Aklamavo
Experts
This EA is an   RSI Crossover Trading System   with advanced position management features . This is not one of those EAs with fake/manipulated test results out there. RSI Crossover Advanced Robot  is robust and  suitable for traders who want automated RSI-based trading with professional-grade position management. It's particularly useful in trending markets where RSI signals can provide reliable entry and exit points. Recommended settings tested with 1HR timeframe using ICMarkets Tickers on 1 y
Forex Abrams
Denis Kudryashov
Experts
Forex Abrams   Основа работы EA, это увеличение лота и их усреднение, но основное отличие, это пропорциональная торговля. Благодаря этому параметры советника не будут переоптимизированны. Советник торгует одновременно в обе стороны, без индикатора. Самая важная информация о работе выводится на график. Самое главное, это правильно оптимизировать советник. Покупки и продажи оптимизируются отдельно, для этого следует выключить LONG TRADES OPEN или SHORT TRADES OPEN. Далее следует выключить Step Pro
Aurum Pulse Scalper MT5
Yasemin Feryal Toy
Experts
Aurum Pulse Scalper MT5 PROFESSIONAL XAUUSD SCALPING EXPERT ADVISOR Precision • Discipline • Consistency Built Exclusively for XAUUSD Unlike generic multi-symbol Expert Advisors, Aurum Pulse Scalper MT5 has been designed exclusively for the Gold market. Every component of the trading engine has been optimized specifically for XAUUSD price behavior, volatility characteristics, and liquidity conditions. No unnecessary multi-symbol complexity. One market. One specialization. One professional
Aureus Edge Gold Trader
Craig Joshua Binnekamp
Experts
️ Aureus Edge Gold Trader (v2.10) The Specialist Engine for XAUUSD Aureus Edge is not a "jack-of-all-trades" bot. It is a high-precision Expert Advisor engineered strictly for Gold (XAUUSD) . While it includes stability protocols to pass global market validation, every line of logic is optimized for the unique volatility and liquidity of the Gold market . ️ Built for Professional Capital Preservation Unlike popular EAs that use dangerous recovery grids, Aureus Edge focuses on disciplined br
ProTrade EA
Jim Ariel Camarce Ignao
Experts
Key Features   Automated Candle Pattern Recognition 10 Professional Patterns : Detects Bullish/Bearish Engulfing, Hammer/Shooting Star, Morning/Evening Star, Piercing/Dark Cloud, and 6 additional professional candlestick patterns Smart Filtering : Combine multiple patterns with configurable confirmation logic Volume Confirmation : Optional volume filter to validate pattern strength Multi-Timeframe Analysis : Separate execution and bias timeframes for better timing   Trading Dashboard Int
ARScalpro
Arief Raihandi Azka
Experts
ARScalpro EA – High-Precision Algorithmic Scalper ARScalpro EA is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for traders who seek precision, speed, and advanced risk management in the volatile financial markets. Engineered specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) and major Forex pairs like EURUSD , this EA utilizes a dual-logic approach to capture market momentum while safeguarding your capital. ️ MANDATORY REQUIREMENT: AR MODE For the EA to perform at its maximum potential and utilize its
Bear vs Bull EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Bear vs Bull EA Is a automated adviser for daily operation of the FOREX currency market in a volatile and calm market. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. *In order to enable the panel, it is necessary to set the parameter DRAW_INFORMATION = true in the settings; - Recommendations Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent tradi
CRT Master EA MT5
Javier Sobrino Vega
Experts
CRT Master EA is an automated trading system based on Candle Range Theory (CRT) and market structure concepts (Accumulation, Manipulation, and Distribution). The Expert Advisor identifies liquidity sweeps where price temporarily manipulates outside a defined accumulation range before returning inside. It automatically executes trades based on structural confirmation, managing position sizing, stops, targets, and trailing rules. A manual indicator version of this logic is available as the CRT Mas
NightTrader
Ugur Oezcan
5 (1)
Experts
No grid! No martingale! No manual configuration or adjustment needed! Every trade is protected by stop loss. You can find metatrader4 version here: https://www.mql5.com/de/market/product/18571# This Expert Advisor only trades for a short time frame at night, during the ending of the New York session. It uses low volatility moments in EURUSD and enters trades based on indicators. It then manages those trades with dynamic stop losses and take profits also based on indicators.  Please find a signal
ApexFlow Universal EA
Robert Seamans
Experts
ApexFlow Universal EA ApexFlow Universal EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed for short-term M1 trading and evaluates price behavior, momentum, volatility, and current market conditions before managing a trade from entry through exit. The EA can be used on Forex pairs, metals, indices, and other symbols supported by your broker. Because contract specifications, spreads, commissions, and execution vary, every symbol and broker should be tested separately befor
Fundamental Robot MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
Missy Fab MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Missy Fab MT5 — Automated Trading System Missy Fab MT5 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built on advanced market analysis algorithms and risk management strategies. It operates in a fully automated mode and requires minimal trader intervention. Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive setup instructions! Why Choose Missy Fab MT5? Market Analysis Algorithms: 24/7 automated trading powered by built-in models. Flexibility: adapts to volatility and changing market conditions
Trifecta Confluence
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
Trifecta Confluence Trifecta Confluence — Trade Only When the Market Truly Agrees Most Expert Advisors fire on a single signal — one moving average cross, one oscillator spike, one candle pattern — and get chopped apart the moment the market goes quiet or erratic. Trifecta Confluence was built on a different premise: a trade is only worth taking when three independent, mathematically distinct dimensions of price behavior all point the same direction at the same time. The Three-Engine Core Every
Nuclear
Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
Experts
NUCLEAR EA – Precision Breakout Trading System NUCLEAR EA is a professional breakout Expert Advisor designed for traders who demand discipline, stability, and strict risk control . Built with prop-firm rules in mind, this EA focuses on high-quality breakout and fake-breakout setups while fully avoiding dangerous strategies.  What NUCLEAR EA Does NOT Use No Martingale No Hedging No Grid No Risky Recovery Logic Every trade is independent, controlled, and calculated. Core Trading Logic Smart break
HMA Scalper Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (2)
Experts
HMA Scalper Pro EA — Automated Trading Advisor Based on Hull Moving Average (HMA) for MetaTrader 5 OVERVIEW HMA Scalper Pro EA is a professional trading robot (Expert Advisor) for MetaTrader 5 that trades in the direction of the Hull Moving Average (HMA). The HMA indicator determines the current trend direction, and the EA opens trades in that direction, enhanced by Smart Risk capital management, adaptive grid trading, trailing stop, breakeven, and time filters. The EA supports both Netting a
FiboBreakout XAU
Daniel Maslowski
Experts
FiboBreakout Gold 5M EA – High-Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD FiboBreakout Gold 5M is an advanced, fully automated Expert Advisor engineered specifically to exploit the high volatility of Gold ( XAUUSD ) on the 5-minute (5M) timeframe. By combining classic Fibonacci breakout mechanics with modern algorithmic filters, this EA captures explosive intraday moves while strictly protecting your capital. Key Features ("The Good Stuff") Dynamic Fibonacci Engine: The EA continuously scans a
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.5 (8)
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.6 (40)
Experts
No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (33)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.45 (144)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (104)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (9)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (47)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES + COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA)
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.43 (28)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (136)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.81 (27)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 21th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
5 (2)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for trading the US30 index. Its trading logic is designed around the dynamic behavior of major stock indices: strong directional movements, intraday pullbacks, and periods of increased volatility. The EA automates trading in an environment where execution speed, discipline, and efficient position management are essential. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controll
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (215)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
1.87 (15)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Experts
No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery Smart Gold Impulse is now available in a special early launch phase. This is an EA I  am currently using with impressive results on my Live Signal  account. You can check the current performance through the Ultima live signal results, where Smart Gold Impulse has already shown very strong potential in real market conditions. The same set file used on my Ultima live signal account will be shared only with Smart Gold Impulse buyers. At the same time, thi
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.37 (30)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.5 (18)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $1199 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.08 (37)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.55 (22)
Experts
UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Vexora sera
Fatima Zohra Ed Dachraoui
5 (2)
Experts
Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.2 (25)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Ghost Scalper MT5
Thomas Christoph Lipka
5 (1)
Experts
Ghost Scalper MT5 – Precision Breakout Trading for XAUUSD Ghost Scalper MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) . Instead of constantly searching for trades, Ghost Scalper focuses on selected support-and-resistance breakout setups on the H1 timeframe. The EA analyzes closed candles, checks its internal conditions, and prepares a trade only when a valid setup is detected. LIVE TRADING SIGNAL Ghost Scalper MT5 is also running on a live account. Live Signal:
More from author
Dragon Rally Sniper USDJPY 5min
Dario Capasso
Experts
--- ! Last 8 copies left free. Next there will be a price $30 ! --- DRAGON RALLY SNIPER EA (USD/JPY 5min) NO MARTINGALES NO CUMULATE ORDERS NO PARTIAL CLOSURES OR HEDGING NO CONFUSIONAL PARAMETERS, MULTI-CHARTS OR MULTI TIMEFRAME NOT OVER-FIT OR COMPLICATED AND RISKY STATEGIES THAT CRASH AFTER FEW DAYS   DESCRIPTION: The idea behind this system is very simple: identifies  break-outs  in price levels and starts trade on the  pull-backs . It works perfectly on the USD/JPY cross with a 5-minute tim
Filter:
Jeffrey Leong
382
Jeffrey Leong 2022.08.05 14:40 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Dario Capasso
378
Reply from developer Dario Capasso 2022.08.08 12:59
Yes, because I was talking to a user on the public forum who asked about my EA. I knew that promoting products on the forum is forbidden, but apparently it is also forbidden to talk about them indirectly (even if it is not specified in the official regulation) so they decided to ban me for a week to warn me not to do it again.
No problem, lesson learned. So if you want info on my products read the description or write me in dm
[Deleted] 2022.07.29 20:31 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Dario Capasso
378
Reply from developer Dario Capasso 2022.07.29 21:08
Thanks! Write me if you need something
Reply to review