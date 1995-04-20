Timer support for Scalping

Forex trading support timer:

- This is an indicator that supports a trader's trading process.

- Before placing a BUY or SELL order, it is advisable to observe what the current time is like, to get the best position when trading.

Function of indicator:

- Display information about candle closing time of different timeframes (M1,M5,M15,H1), best used when Scalping.

- Show market spreads.

- Show TimeZone Trading.

- Displays the remaining time of a session.


