Open All Market Watch Symbols

It is a script that allows you to open all market watch symbols at one go having the current time frame of the opened chart.

I have been looking for a script like this for a very long time when I first started trading.

Finally figured out how to do it, so no more problem for those who are suffering like me.

This is a blessing for me now hopefully for you too.

Buy the script, if it does not work as shown full refund.

DM me for any problems, this script is only for MT5.

instruction Are :

1 - Keep one chart open.

2 - Apply the script.

Video Open All Market Watch Symbols
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