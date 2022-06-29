Average of Multiple Symbols in a New Custom Symbol

Create a new custom symbol based on average of Multiple arbitrary symbols (for MT5)


An Expert Advisor (EA) used to create custom symbol by averaging multiple input symbols (e.g. EURUSD and GBPUSD)  and provide real-time updates. This is an MT4 "offline" chart equivalent which is very simple to use.

You can attach any MT5 compatible indicator or template to  this new symbol and perform your technical analysis.

You can back-test any EA on this new custom symbol in strategy tester. for example you can back-test your EA on a custom symbol made from average of EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD.

Very simple to use, just put this EA on a chart and insert the name of symbols as input parameters, the EA will make a new custom symbol for you which will be updated in real-time.

In every specific time, new symbol candle (open, high, low, close) is average of symbol1 and symbol2 candles. i.e. new_open = (open1 + open2)/2,  new_close= (close1+close2)/2 ,...


The settings include:


- symbols_name (separated by comma)(e.g. "EURUSD,GBPUSD,AUDUSD")

- normalize each symbol before averaging or not (true/false)

- number of candles included in the chart.

- normalization of symbols in direct or reverse direction (1: direct, -1:reverse) (e.g. in the following list of symbols "EURUSD,GBPUSD,USDCAD", user may prefer to normalize first two symbols in direct direction and USDCAD in reverse direction, then this parameter would be equal to "1,1,-1")

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Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 — professional one-click trading from chart and keyboard A powerful trading panel for active manual trading, designed to open, manage, and close trades far faster and more efficiently than the standard MetaTrader interface. This panel is built for traders who want full control over positions, pending orders, profit management, and trading execution inside one professional workspace. This is not just another utility. It is a complete trading cockpit for MetaTrader
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OVERVIEW Transform your MT5 trading account into a professional signal broadcasting station! This Expert Advisor automatically publishes your trading activity to Telegram channels in real-time, enabling seamless copy trading operations.  SYSTEM NOTICE: This EA broadcasts trading signals TO Telegram channels. To receive and execute signals FROM Telegram, you need the companion EA: " Telegram Signal Subscriber MT5 " (sold separately). KEY FEATURES: Real-time trade broadcasting to Telegram Support
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CVD (Cumulative Volume Delta) for MT5 CVD (Cumulative Volume Delta) for MT5 Simple, fast CVD for volume and order flow trading. It tracks net buying vs selling pressure and plots CVD as candles. The Data Window also shows tick count per candle. What it does Accumulates volume delta from ticks or a chosen timeframe Optional reset: No Reset, Current Chart Period, or a specific timeframe Works on any symbol and timeframe How it’s calculated Tick-based: each incoming tick is labeled as buyer- or sel
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