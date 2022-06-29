Average of Multiple Symbols in a New Custom Symbol

Create a new custom symbol based on average of Multiple arbitrary symbols (for MT5)

An Expert Advisor (EA) used to create custom symbol by averaging multiple input symbols (e.g. EURUSD and GBPUSD) and provide real-time updates. This is an MT4 "offline" chart equivalent which is very simple to use.

You can attach any MT5 compatible indicator or template to this new symbol and perform your technical analysis.

You can back-test any EA on this new custom symbol in strategy tester. for example you can back-test your EA on a custom symbol made from average of EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD.

Very simple to use, just put this EA on a chart and insert the name of symbols as input parameters, the EA will make a new custom symbol for you which will be updated in real-time.

In every specific time, new symbol candle (open, high, low, close) is average of symbol1 and symbol2 candles. i.e. new_open = (open1 + open2)/2, new_close= (close1+close2)/2 ,...



The settings include:

- symbols_name (separated by comma)(e.g. "EURUSD,GBPUSD,AUDUSD")

- normalize each symbol before averaging or not (true/false)

- number of candles included in the chart.