Igrid Coin

IGRIDCOIN.COM PRESENT SIGNALS FROM THE OUTER LIMITS! IgridCoin Space Signals is a unique 4 in 1 reversal trend indentation bot 100% non-repainting multi-timeframe indicator that can be used on all symbols/instruments: forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies, indices, stocks. “Igrid space signals” it will determine the current trend and at what point a reverse will happen at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 4 special indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) Moving Average Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) Relative Vigor Index (RVI) Parabolic SAR When all indicators give a valid buy or sell signal, a corresponding alert will be sent on pc, phone, chart, at the opening of the next candle/bar indicating a strong coming uptrend/downtrend. The user can choose which timeframes they want alerts sent and can adjust which symbols they want predicted up to 45 symbols on a chart’s scanner.  IgridCoin Space Signal gathers information only from the selected symbols and prints the coming direction based only on their data. IgridCoin Space Signal can also send terminal, push notification or email alerts for all new signals. IgridCoin Space Signal is a super friendly & efficient solution whether you are a scalper, intraday or swing trader!  IgridCoin Space Signal comes with a free add on, the offers the option to show signals for 8 timeframes of 45 modifiable symbols/instruments. It gives also the option to change the current chart it is attached onto, by clicking any one of the 16 modifiable symbol buttons. This will allow you to work much faster between different symbols and never miss a trading opportunity again. You can download/install the  IgridCoin Space Signal here: ——————- fill in the url link A totally unique scanner that allows you to trade the “Igrid space signals”, directly from a trade panel on the chart is now available!



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4 (4)
Indicators
Attention: beware of SCAMS, TRENDMAESTRO is only ditributed throught MQL5.com market place. note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes a
NAM Divergences
NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
5 (1)
Indicators
MT4 Multi-timeframe Divergence and Overbougt/Oversold detection indicator. Features - Fully customizable on chart control panel, provides complete interaction. - Hide and show control panel wherever you want. - Real time information about non-capitalized divergences. - Real time information about overbougt / oversold situations. - Real time information about regular divergences. - Real time information about hidden divergences. - Oscillators available for divergences detection: AO, RSI, CCI, MA
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