Invincible ares trend

EA theory

1. Determine the direction of the trend based on the highest and lowest prices of the range

2, In the big trend, according to the small range of the highest and lowest prices, to judge the shock market

3. The end of the big trend correction, that is, the end of the small level range shock, the range of oversold positions to open orders, the range of overbought positions to open orders

4. If the price does not move back to 1/4 of the big trend, you can continue to open positions, with a maximum of 5 orders

5. Exit, according to the shock market between the community overbought oversold positions, as well as profit points and exit positions

    Time period：M15

    behave well Symbol： GBPUSD,USDJPY，XAUUSD
    applicative Symbol： All Symbol available  

    real-time signal：

    EA Settings：

    • You need to load EA into the currency pair to trade (M15 time range)
    • This EA is not sensitive to spread, slip, or any other broker-related variables.
    • You can use the currency pairs I recommend, or you can use other currency pairs
    • I used 100 0.01 lot. I recommend using 300 0.01lot to reduce the risk
    • Leverage 1:200 or higher is recommended
    • Parameters have been built into EA for easy use.

    EA test

    • Test within the M15 time frame
    • A long-term test of 5 years is recommended to show the stability of EA under various market conditions.

    input parameter

    • Magic - EA unique identifier
    • comment - EA display annotation
    • Risk_switch- (true) use the manual count.(false) use the fixed number of hands
    • Risk- if Risk_switch==true  Set the number of auto risk hands，The default 1000000 10 lot
    • FixedLots - Fixed number of hands setting


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    Distant 2022.07.13 12:37 
     

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