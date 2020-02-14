DYJ Average Directional Movement Index MT5

The DYJ Average Directional Movement Index is a unique High quality and easy to use and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and Average Directional Movement Index indicators.

The DYJ ADX recommends buying when +DI is higher than -DI, and selling when +DI sinks lower than -DI.

MT5 real account video demo:

https://youtu.be/McRzAkyP5I0

Input Parameters

ADX settings

InpADXPeriod = 14 -- ADX: averaging period

InpADXLevel = 40 -- ADX Level

InpAttachEntryMode = Advanced -- ADX MODE: Advanced,Simple

Trading settings

InpMagic=91435765 -- magic number

InpPairs =EURUSD,USDJPY -- comma-separated list of symbols to be traded.

AutoLotLevel = Second -- Auto lots level

InpGlobalLotsExponent = 0.01 -- Global Lots Exponent

InpLots = 0.01 - - Lots

InpLotsExponent = 1 -- Lots Exponent(min is 0.01 )

InpMaxSymbolOrders = 1 -- Number of symbols for existing positions

InpMaxPostionsNumber = 1 -- Postions Number of symbol

InpTakeProfit = 300 -- TakeProfit (in pips)

InpStopLoss = 200 -- Stop Loss (in pips) -- When the InpStopLoss is 0 and InpUseAlternatives is false, the opposite position is closed when a reverse signal occurs

InpTraildelta = 10 -- Trailing Stop (ATR'Stoploss)

Alternatives settings



InpUseAlternatives = true -- When the InpStopLoss is 0 and InpUseAlternatives is false, the opposite position is closed when a reverse signal occurs

InpMainOrderType = NormalOrders

InpPendOrderDistance = 100

InpDistanceDivisor = 3 -- Distance Divisor

InpLossLotsExponent = 4 -- Volume of pending orders exponent

InpFastGeneticBasedAlgorithm = false -- Using Fast genetic Based algorithm

Setting up automatic trading time list for base currency

InpAutoTradeTime = PairTradeTime -- There are 3 time modes：AutoTradeTime,ManualTradeTime,PairTradeTime

NZD_StartHour = HR_3

NZD_EndHour = HR_7

AUD_StartHour = HR_5

AUD_EndHour = HR_8

GBP_StartHour = HR_13

GBP_EndHour = HR_14

EUR_StartHour = HR_18

EUR_EndHour = HR_23

USD_StartHour = HR_18

USD_EndHour = HR_23

XAU_StartHour = HR_18

XAU_EndHour = HR_23

XAG_StartHour = HR_18

XAG_EndHour = HR_23

CAD_StartHour = HR_16

CAD_EndHour = HR_17

CHF_StartHour = HR_11

CHF_EndHour = HR_12

Manual Setting of all Currency Trading Time

InpStartTradeTime = HR_18

InpEndTradeTime = HR_23

EURUSD_StartHour = HR_23

EURUSD_EndHour = HR_23

GBPUSD_StartHour = HR_22

GBPUSD_EndHour = HR_22

.......

GBPCAD_StartHour = HR_13;

GBPCAD_EndHour = HR_14;





