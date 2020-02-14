DYJ Average Directional Movement Index MT5
- Experts
- Daying Cao
- Version: 1.32
- Activations: 5
The DYJ Average Directional Movement Index is a unique High quality and easy to use and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and Average Directional Movement Index indicators.
The DYJ ADX recommends buying when +DI is higher than -DI, and selling when +DI sinks lower than -DI.
MT5 real account video demo:
Input Parameters
ADX settings
- InpADXPeriod = 14 -- ADX: averaging period
- InpADXLevel = 40 -- ADX Level
- InpAttachEntryMode = Advanced -- ADX MODE: Advanced,Simple
Trading settings
- InpMagic=91435765 -- magic number
- InpPairs =EURUSD,USDJPY -- comma-separated list of symbols to be traded.
- AutoLotLevel = Second -- Auto lots level
- InpGlobalLotsExponent = 0.01 -- Global Lots Exponent
- InpLots = 0.01 - - Lots
- InpLotsExponent = 1 -- Lots Exponent(min is 0.01 )
- InpMaxSymbolOrders = 1 -- Number of symbols for existing positions
- InpMaxPostionsNumber = 1 -- Postions Number of symbol
- InpTakeProfit = 300 -- TakeProfit (in pips)
- InpStopLoss = 200 -- Stop Loss (in pips) -- When the InpStopLoss is 0 and InpUseAlternatives is false, the opposite position is closed when a reverse signal occurs
- InpTraildelta = 10 -- Trailing Stop (ATR‘Stoploss)
Alternatives settings
- InpUseAlternatives = true -- When the InpStopLoss is 0 and InpUseAlternatives is false, the opposite position is closed when a reverse signal occurs
- InpMainOrderType = NormalOrders
- InpPendOrderDistance = 100
- InpDistanceDivisor = 3 -- Distance Divisor
- InpLossLotsExponent = 4 -- Volume of pending orders exponent
- InpFastGeneticBasedAlgorithm = false -- Using Fast genetic Based algorithm
Setting up automatic trading time list for base currency
- InpAutoTradeTime = PairTradeTime -- There are 3 time modes：AutoTradeTime,ManualTradeTime,PairTradeTime
- NZD_StartHour = HR_3
- NZD_EndHour = HR_7
- AUD_StartHour = HR_5
- AUD_EndHour = HR_8
- GBP_StartHour = HR_13
- GBP_EndHour = HR_14
- EUR_StartHour = HR_18
- EUR_EndHour = HR_23
- USD_StartHour = HR_18
- USD_EndHour = HR_23
- XAU_StartHour = HR_18
- XAU_EndHour = HR_23
- XAG_StartHour = HR_18
- XAG_EndHour = HR_23
- CAD_StartHour = HR_16
- CAD_EndHour = HR_17
- CHF_StartHour = HR_11
- CHF_EndHour = HR_12
Manual Setting of all Currency Trading Time
- InpStartTradeTime = HR_18
- InpEndTradeTime = HR_23
Set trading hours for each currency pair
- EURUSD_StartHour = HR_23
- EURUSD_EndHour = HR_23
- GBPUSD_StartHour = HR_22
- GBPUSD_EndHour = HR_22
- .......
- GBPCAD_StartHour = HR_13;
- GBPCAD_EndHour = HR_14;