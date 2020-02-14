DYJ Average Directional Movement Index MT5

The DYJ Average Directional Movement Index is a unique High quality and easy to use and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and   Average Directional Movement Index indicators.

The DYJ ADX recommends buying when +DI is higher than -DI, and selling when +DI sinks lower than -DI.

MT5 real account video demo:

https://youtu.be/McRzAkyP5I0

Input Parameters 

ADX settings

  • InpADXPeriod = 14   -- ADX: averaging period
  • InpADXLevel   =  40  -- ADX Level
  • InpAttachEntryMode  = Advanced -- ADX MODE: Advanced,Simple

Trading settings

  • InpMagic=91435765           -- magic number
  • InpPairs =EURUSD,USDJPY -- comma-separated list of symbols to be traded. 
  • AutoLotLevel  = Second              -- Auto lots level
  • InpGlobalLotsExponent =  0.01   -- Global Lots Exponent
  • InpLots = 0.01                           - - Lots
  • InpLotsExponent = 1                  -- Lots Exponent(min is 0.01 )
  • InpMaxSymbolOrders  =  1          -- Number of symbols for existing positions
  • InpMaxPostionsNumber =  1        --  Postions Number of symbol
  • InpTakeProfit = 300                    --  TakeProfit (in pips)
  • InpStopLoss = 200                      --  Stop Loss (in pips) -- When the InpStopLoss is 0 and InpUseAlternatives is false, the opposite position is closed when a reverse signal occurs
  • InpTraildelta = 10                      --  Trailing Stop (ATR‘Stoploss)

Alternatives settings

  • InpUseAlternatives = true -- When the InpStopLoss is 0 and InpUseAlternatives is false, the opposite position is closed when a reverse signal occurs
  • InpMainOrderType  = NormalOrders
  • InpPendOrderDistance = 100
  • InpDistanceDivisor = 3 -- Distance Divisor
  • InpLossLotsExponent = 4 -- Volume of pending orders exponent 
  • InpFastGeneticBasedAlgorithm  = false -- Using Fast genetic Based algorithm

Setting up automatic trading time list for base currency

  • InpAutoTradeTime = PairTradeTime  -- There are 3 time modes：AutoTradeTime,ManualTradeTime,PairTradeTime
  • NZD_StartHour  = HR_3
  • NZD_EndHour    = HR_7
  • AUD_StartHour  = HR_5
  • AUD_EndHour    = HR_8
  • GBP_StartHour  = HR_13
  • GBP_EndHour = HR_14
  • EUR_StartHour  = HR_18
  • EUR_EndHour    = HR_23
  • USD_StartHour  = HR_18
  • USD_EndHour    = HR_23
  • XAU_StartHour  = HR_18
  • XAU_EndHour = HR_23
  • XAG_StartHour  = HR_18
  • XAG_EndHour    = HR_23
  • CAD_StartHour  = HR_16
  • CAD_EndHour = HR_17
  • CHF_StartHour  = HR_11
  • CHF_EndHour = HR_12

Manual Setting of all Currency Trading Time  

  • InpStartTradeTime = HR_18
  • InpEndTradeTime = HR_23

Set trading hours for each currency pair

  • EURUSD_StartHour            =  HR_23
  • EURUSD_EndHour              =  HR_23
  • GBPUSD_StartHour            =  HR_22
  • GBPUSD_EndHour              =  HR_22
  • .......
  • GBPCAD_StartHour            =  HR_13; 
  • GBPCAD_EndHour              =  HR_14;



