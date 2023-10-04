Osmosis

4.31

Osmosis is an advanced data driven automated trading robot which uses dynamic price differential algorithm and market volume to trade retracement on Gold (XAUUSD) . The price differential algorithm identifies various possible prices of execution, simultaneously pends and modifies orders until it gets the best possible price of execution. This makes the EA to use a flexible and dynamic execution conditions which depends on price action unlike other regular trading robots that use fix entry conditions to trade the highly volatile forex market. It incorporates hard stop loss to cut losses, reference take profit and trailing stop which are dynamic to secure profit depending on the price action. There is strategic recovery mechanism, internal volatility filter, news filter which prevents EA from executing trades during high impact news, news panel showing the upcoming high impact news and spread control input which enables the EA to achieve the desired results. 

MT4 version is not Available at the moment. I am willing to set it up for new users of MT5 remotely if they have not used MT5 before. Send me a message with the screenshot of your purchase for guidance on installation.
How to back test Osmosis
Download the EA on your Metatrader 5 market place and select a deposit of 1000, custom date from 2020.01.01 to 2023.12.30, then select Every tick and a Leverage 1:500. Please also download the set files from the comment section which has also been setup for easy testing and run the test with or without visualisation to observe how the EA works and see your detailed results.
Installations:
Go to Tools/Options and check "Allow web request for listed URL". Then add the link: http://nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.xml

Recommendations

  • Trading Platform: MetaTrader 5.
  • Timeframe: M1.
  • Minimum Balance: 100 USD.
  • Trading Pairs: GOLD (XAUUSD).
  • Account Type: Hedge;  ECN, Raw or Razor with tight spreads and commissions.
  • Broker: Fusion Markets or any ECN broker with  very low spreads and commissions.
  • Risk: Maximum of 2% per trade. 

 Features of Osmosis

  • No martingale, grid, double lot, averaging, and dangerous strategies.
  • Suitable for your PROP Firm accounts.
  • FIFO standards.
  • Rides the Retracements.
  • Hard stop loss and advanced dynamic take profit.
  • Carefully and correctly programmed.
  • Easy to install; set files are provided on the comment section.


Parameters:


Use Reference TakeProfit: Must be set true to enable EA take more profit than the TP value during favourable market condition.
Trading Time "0" is Disable: Set the trading time based on your country to filter out high spread during market overlap.
Friday Close Time "0" is Disable: This is the time EA exits all open positions and stop trading on Fridays.
LotSize (Fix): Fixed lot size and will not increase.
Risk Compounding (%) "0" is Disable: This is the auto lot and EA will increment lot size as account size increases.
Maximum Lot Size Allowed "0" is Disable: Maximum lot size restriction to manage risk.
TakeProfit "0" is Disable: Take profit which is overridden by Reference TakeProfit under certain favourable market condition.
StopLoss "0" is Disable: Hard Stop Loss to exit losing trades.
Maximum Spread "0" is Disable: Spread filter to prevent EA from executing trades during high Spread.
Slippage: Slippage Filter to ensure broker exits the trade when Stop Loss is hit.
Order Comment: EA prints the name on all orders and can be changed by user.
Magic Number: Unique Identifier of the EA and can be changed by user.
Price 1: Is the price at which order is Pend.
Standard Price Differential: Price differential that determines when an order should be pend.
Price 2: Price at which a pending order is modified.
Use Trailing Stop: Set true to use trailing stop.
Trailing Start: Number of points for Trailing to activate.
Trailing Step: Number of points Stop Loss steps to protect a profit trade.
Stop Trading Before News [minutes]  Time EA stops trading before high impact news
Start Trading After News  [minutes]: Time EA starts trading after high impact news

Use Signal Filter: Set true to filter out the signal or false to execute all signals.


Contact and Feedbacks:

Please send me a message with the screenshot of your purchase for guidance on installation, to get the correct set files for your trading and I will respond promptly.

Things to Note:

Risk management is an integral aspect of trading with Osmosis and it is advised to used the set files provided after your purchase.

After your purchase, run on a demo account first for at least a month to understand how Osmosis works and see results before using on a live account.

For higher risk trading, please ensure you contact me for guidance and risk recommendation. 

Osmosis is a hard stop loss EA and will lose trades as well as win trades. Some months may close in loss.

Allow Osmosis to run for one full month to get the full potential of the EA and many trades for proper analysis of the performance































Reviews 16
ebel
1221
ebel 2024.06.26 10:26 
 

This is a very clever and stable EA but it needs the right broker. I have had it since 1st May 2024 and have not been able to produce good backtest results as yet with any of my brokers for XAUUSD so I am still looking. However, one prop firm that I trade with recently changed brokers and the new one has very good spreads on some crypto instruments and I have had extremely good results using it with SOLUSD and, to a lesser extent, BNBUSD. Test it thoroughly on the broker you intend to run it on and if it tests successfully you can be confident it will be a steady earner. I just passed a prop firm level using Osmosis exclusively (proof attached in the comments area). The author is very responsive and I suspect we will see more exciting products in the future.

Meekyucee
19
Meekyucee 2023.10.31 09:18 
 

Osmosis is a great product that has a very good reward to risk ratio. I like this EA because it has a fixed tight stoploss. The author is very supportive and helps me swiftly with any of my doubts and questions. I recommend this product!

sabzero3
34
sabzero3 2023.10.28 14:10 
 

This EA is superb and shows promising prospects of sustained reliability. Seller has also been very supportive and responsive. I strongly recommend this EA

Jarmin Jamike Ugorji
2336
Reply from developer Jarmin Jamike Ugorji 2023.10.31 09:20
Thank you very much!
Luizccp
159
Luizccp 2023.10.19 03:53 
 

Suporte nota 10, hoje inclusive me ajudou através do Any Desk, parabéns pela ferramenta. agora vou testala no periodo de um mês e voltarei aqui para dar um novo feedback!

Jarmin Jamike Ugorji
2336
Reply from developer Jarmin Jamike Ugorji 2023.10.20 04:48
Thank you very much Luizccp for your feedbacks
Oluchi123
39
Oluchi123 2023.10.14 21:13 
 

I am giving this review because of how responsive the author of Osmosis has been. Support is 100%, and this EA has great prospects. I have tested the recently undated version, and I'm confident that the strategy is good and will make profits. I bought this EA, and I will continue to run it on the demo account to confirm my assertions over the next coming months.

Jarmin Jamike Ugorji
2336
Reply from developer Jarmin Jamike Ugorji 2023.10.15 15:24
I'm motivated. Thank you very much!
MIKHAIL VINOGRADOV
5929
MIKHAIL VINOGRADOV 2023.10.13 22:43 
 

Doubts arise about this advisor. I've been trading for 3 days so far the result is negative. I hope it gets better in a month.

--------------------------------

8 days have passed, there are improvements

--------------------------------

39 days have passed.

Attack Mail broker (VIP) the result is good. On RoboForex (ECN) and TickMill (PRO) real accounts, the result is negative -3.6% in two weeks

--------------------------------

The advisor worked for 16 days, the profits were growing, I turned off the Alpari broker, the result was negative

Jarmin Jamike Ugorji
2336
Reply from developer Jarmin Jamike Ugorji 2023.10.14 19:27
Thank you for your feedback. 3 trading days is not enough trading period for a bad reviews. The test result of the set file you are using shows that Osmosis may start in loss. A full one month of trading result would have more substance.
AHMED NOUR ELDEEN
712
AHMED NOUR ELDEEN 2023.10.12 00:56 
 

The results from backtesting are notably positive, One day demo give about 1% profit, The profit depend on the broker, The Developer is very helpful and supportive, another review will be after one month after run on real account

Jarmin Jamike Ugorji
2336
Reply from developer Jarmin Jamike Ugorji 2023.10.15 15:22
I appreciate you feedbacks and will and will put in more work to make Osmosis a better trading system
Beecee1
19
Beecee1 2023.10.11 23:14 
 

Very good system. Osmosis shows great potential, the program runs very well and fast. The support was really helpful and detailed.

Jarmin Jamike Ugorji
2336
Reply from developer Jarmin Jamike Ugorji 2023.10.15 15:26
Thanks
Ginika1 Kachi
30
Ginika1 Kachi 2023.10.11 22:37 
 

Nice program with a very good prospect to look out for. The test results are very good even with the stop loss and take profit being 200 points respectively.

Jarmin Jamike Ugorji
2336
Reply from developer Jarmin Jamike Ugorji 2023.10.15 15:25
Thank you!
mexkuchi
34
mexkuchi 2023.10.11 21:43 
 

The support for Osmosis has been excellent resolving little issues I had during Installation. The back test looks very good and the demo testing looks promising as well. EA seems to be a good program.

Jarmin Jamike Ugorji
2336
Reply from developer Jarmin Jamike Ugorji 2023.10.15 15:25
Thank you
Mgriffking
265
Mgriffking 2023.10.11 17:10 
 

Don't really trade that often and not that much profit with this bot

Jarmin Jamike Ugorji
2336
Reply from developer Jarmin Jamike Ugorji 2023.10.11 17:20
Thank you very much for your feedback. You have used Osmosis for only four (4) trading days and you have many trades already and in profit. But you chose to give 2 star...why?
GOEXPERT
1463
GOEXPERT 2023.10.10 18:34 
 

Unfortunately, this EA did not bring any results for me. Besides being expensive and not working, the developer is going to release another EA which, according to him, now works. Why not fix this EA first instead of launching another one?

Serafin Perez
3634
Serafin Perez 2023.10.09 17:22 
 

The algorithm doesn't seem as aggressive as others that destroy your account.

If you have any problems with the configuration, the author is a friendly person and helps you.

Jarmin Jamike Ugorji
2336
Reply from developer Jarmin Jamike Ugorji 2023.10.15 15:21
Thank you Serafin Perez
Timipanipre Tamuno
894
Timipanipre Tamuno 2023.10.07 10:43 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Jarmin Jamike Ugorji
2336
Reply from developer Jarmin Jamike Ugorji 2023.10.15 15:24
Thanks and I appreciate.
naike1
34
naike1 2023.10.05 07:45 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Jarmin Jamike Ugorji
2336
Reply from developer Jarmin Jamike Ugorji 2023.10.15 15:25
Thanks
Bintus
34
Bintus 2023.10.04 20:46 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Jarmin Jamike Ugorji
2336
Reply from developer Jarmin Jamike Ugorji 2023.10.15 15:25
Thanks
