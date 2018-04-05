Pixel

Welcome all!

More information about our trading advisors and development team on YouTube channel and telegrams.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCl6__g5EDDbq3GtXpYaejmA

https://t.me/artemrobotvorets

Pixel is a trading advisor based on the strategy of pixel analysis and volatility balance.

The system is designed for stable long-term trading with an average yield of 50-70% per year with moderate risks.

The EA does not use martingale or grid. Each trade has its own stop loss and take profit.

No complicated settings, just set EURUSD and USDJPY on the chart, download the settings files that are in the comment.

Starting price 99$ 10 copies left
Next price 299$


Write to me in telegram, I will help you install and give recommendations for your deposit.

All successful trading. Always in touch!


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