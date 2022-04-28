Gold Miner H1

This EA using Fibo with value and signal based on my trading experience.

Can't say much. Try the trial version.

Features:

1. XAUUSD pairs only

2. Only for H1 timeframes with auto trail, SL & TP according to the parameters you save.

Best Condition:

- Min Deposit $1000 with a maximum lot of 0.02 OR

- $2000 for a maximum lot of 0.03

- Default parameter is the best I use. Below is a notes for the Parameters

Lots = 0.02; --> Set for manual Lot

AutoLots = True; --> Set True if you want set for auto Lot based on Free Margin available

AutoLotPercent = 1.0; --> For TRUE of AutoLots the value 1 mean is 1% of your Free Margin

TakeProfit = 2000; --> Value 2000 is 20 PIP for Gold. Ex : Open 1901.00 and will Close for 1921.00

StopLoss   = 2000; --> Value 2000 is 20 PIP for Gold. Ex : Open 1921.00 and will Close for 1901.00

TrailingStart = 400; --> Value 400 mean is. Trailing will start when the order has reach profit of 400 pips. Ex. Open Price 1900.00 and reach 1905.00 (TrailingStart+TrailingStep) then Stop Loss will set by 1900.00

TrailingStep = 100; --> Step trailing by 100 point

Signal1 = True; --> Signal Strategy always set by True

Signal1OpenWhenMaxCandleSize = 10; --> Order will open when Signal is match and Size of the Last Candle is no more than 10. Just follow this Default

Signal1Magic = 10001;                

Signal1ReOpen = True; --> Set by True then the same position BUY/SELL will be opened when Floating Occured

Signal1ReOpenCount = 2; --> Follow by this Signal1ReOpen=True, Order will be opened twice (2)

Signal1ReOpenWhenFloatingPip = 18; --> Floating size when reach 18 pip (mean 1800 point)

Signal1ReOpenLotMultiplierBy = 2; --> Lots for Signal1ReOpen will multiply by 2

Signal1ReOpenTakeProfitDevidedBy = 3;--> TakeProfit for Signal1ReOpen will devided by 3. Ex. If TakeProfit value is 2000 then this TakeProfit for Order of Signal1ReOpen Only set by 2000/3

Signal1ReOpenStopLossDevidedBy = 3;  --> StopLoss for Signal1ReOpen will devided by 3. Ex. If StopLoss value is 2000 then this StopLoss for Order of Signal1ReOpen Only set by 2000/3


Below is backtest for Begining of  January 2022 to 29 April 2022


However, trading has a very high risk. Love your money and only jump in if you are ready to lose .

Thank You


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Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
GoldPro
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Experts
GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
EA Ice Cube Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
Experts
Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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