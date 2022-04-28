Gold Miner H1

This EA using Fibo with value and signal based on my trading experience.

Can't say much. Try the trial version.

Features:

1. XAUUSD pairs only

2. Only for H1 timeframes with auto trail, SL & TP according to the parameters you save.

Best Condition:

- Min Deposit $1000 with a maximum lot of 0.02 OR

- $2000 for a maximum lot of 0.03

- Default parameter is the best I use. Below is a notes for the Parameters

Lots = 0.02; --> Set for manual Lot

AutoLots = True; --> Set True if you want set for auto Lot based on Free Margin available

AutoLotPercent = 1.0; --> For TRUE of AutoLots the value 1 mean is 1% of your Free Margin

TakeProfit = 2000; --> Value 2000 is 20 PIP for Gold. Ex : Open 1901.00 and will Close for 1921.00

StopLoss = 2000; --> Value 2000 is 20 PIP for Gold. Ex : Open 1921.00 and will Close for 1901.00

TrailingStart = 400; --> Value 400 mean is. Trailing will start when the order has reach profit of 400 pips. Ex. Open Price 1900.00 and reach 1905.00 (TrailingStart+TrailingStep) then Stop Loss will set by 1900.00

TrailingStep = 100; --> Step trailing by 100 point

Signal1 = True; --> Signal Strategy always set by True

Signal1OpenWhenMaxCandleSize = 10; --> Order will open when Signal is match and Size of the Last Candle is no more than 10. Just follow this Default

Signal1Magic = 10001;

Signal1ReOpen = True; --> Set by True then the same position BUY/SELL will be opened when Floating Occured

Signal1ReOpenCount = 2; --> Follow by this Signal1ReOpen=True, Order will be opened twice (2)

Signal1ReOpenWhenFloatingPip = 18; --> Floating size when reach 18 pip (mean 1800 point)

Signal1ReOpenLotMultiplierBy = 2; --> Lots for Signal1ReOpen will multiply by 2

Signal1ReOpenTakeProfitDevidedBy = 3;--> TakeProfit for Signal1ReOpen will devided by 3. Ex. If TakeProfit value is 2000 then this TakeProfit for Order of Signal1ReOpen Only set by 2000/3

Signal1ReOpenStopLossDevidedBy = 3; --> StopLoss for Signal1ReOpen will devided by 3. Ex. If StopLoss value is 2000 then this StopLoss for Order of Signal1ReOpen Only set by 2000/3





Below is backtest for Begining of January 2022 to 29 April 2022





However, trading has a very high risk. Love your money and only jump in if you are ready to lose .

Thank You



