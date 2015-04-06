CCI Gold EA
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Aura Gold EA
CCI Gold EA is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. It is based on machine learning cluster analysis and genetic algorithms. EA contains self-adaptive market algorithm, which uses price action patterns and standard trading indicators (CCI,ATR). Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money managment used, no martingale, no grid, scalp or hedge. Suitable for any broker conditions.
- Working symbol XAUUSD
- Working Timeframe: H1
- Min deposit: $300
Features:
- No martingale, grid, hedge or other dangerous methods of money management are used
- Hard stop loss and take profit for each position
- Not sensitive to broker conditions
- Easy to install